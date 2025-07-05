Pacers Trade for Grizzlies Center After Losing Myles Turner to Bucks
In an apparent bid to spell center Myles Turner, the Indiana Pacers have reportedly traded for a new big man.
The Pacers are acquiring center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a second-round draft pick, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Per Charania, the teams are also performing a second-round pick swap as part of the deal.
Huff, 26, achieved a minor breakthrough with the Grizzlies in 2024-25. Playing a career-high 64 games, he averaged 6.9 points per game.
Previously, he'd bounced around the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets from 2022 to '24. A bit player on Virginia's 2019 national championship team, Huff garnered All-ACC honors with the Cavaliers in 2021.
Indiana, the defending Eastern Conference champion, is still reeling from Turner's reported departure. The 10-year Pacer averaged 15.6 points per game this season, and won't be 30 until March of his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks should his deal go through.
It may be hard for Indiana to replace Turner, but to steal from Moneyball, it appears to be trying to recreate him in the aggregate.