Virginia Football Announces Rosters for Saturday's Blue-White Game
Virginia football will conclude its spring practices with the annual Blue-White Game on Saturday at 2pm at Scott Stadium. The entire Cavalier roster and coaching staff will be divided in half for a four-quarter intrasquad scrimmage. The Blue and White team rosters for the spring game were announced on social media on Friday afternoon.
See the full rosters for the Blue and White teams for the 2024 Virginia football spring game below:
Blue Team
Coaches: Taylor Lamb (HC/QB/TE), Terry Heffernan (OC/OL), Curome Cox (DC/DB), Chris Slade (DL), Mike Adams (LB/ST)
Quarterbacks: Anthony Colandrea, Gavin Frakes, Devin Sherwood
Running Backs: Noah Vaughn, Jack Griese, Landon Spell
Wide Receivers: Andre Greene Jr., Suderian Harrison, Trell Harris, Titus Ivy, KJ Bratton, Kameron Courtney, Eli Wood
Tight Ends: Sage Ennis, TeKai Kirby, Hayden Rollison
Offensive Line: McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Jimmy Christ, Charlie Patterson, Houston Curry, Grant Ellinger, Noah Hartsoe, Joey Kagel
Defensive Line: Kam Butler, Michael Diatta, Mekhi Buchanan, Andrew Williams, Terrell Jones, DJ Jones, Anthony Britton, Lorenz Terry, Joseph Holland III, Gabe Sneed
Linebackers: Kam Robinson, Stevie Bracey, Josh McCarron, Landon Danley, Logan Kotter
Defensive Backs: Jonas Sanker, Antonio Clary, Dre Walker, Kempton Shine, Aidan Ryan, Kendren Smith, Keke Adams, Kevin Chadwick, Micah Gaffney
Kicker: Will Bettridge
Punter: Elijah Slibeck
Long-snapper: Stevie Bracey
White Team
Coaches: John Rudzinski (HC/DC), Des Kitchings (OC/TE/QB), Kevin Downing (DL/LB), Keith Gaither (RB/ST), Adam Mims (WR)
Quarterbacks: Tony Muskett, Grady Brosterhous
Running Backs: Kobe Pace, Xavier Brown, Donte Hawthorne
Wide Receivers: Malachi Fields, Chris Tyree, JR Wilson, Ethan Davies, Jaden Gibson, TyLyric Coleman, Dakota Twitty, Delaney Crawford, Dillon Tennyson, Claiborne Richards
Tight Ends: Henry Duke, Karson Gay
Offensive Line: Brian Stevens, Ty Furnish, Drake Metcalf, Ugonna Nnanna, Blake Steen, Jack Witmer, Cole Surber, Dawson Alters, Dane Steele, Andy Lutes
Defensive Line: Chico Bennett Jr., Ben Smiley III, Jahmeer Carter, Jason Hammond, Bryce Carter, Bryce Purnell, Miles Greene, Chase Morrison, Jewett Hayes, Nana Appouh
Linebackers: James Jackson, Trey McDonald, Kendall Cross, Myles Brown, Rob Keys, Justin Stewart
Defensive Backs: Corey Thomas Jr., Malcolm Greene, Elijah Gaines, Caleb Hardy, Jam Jackson, Ethan Minter, Trent Baker-Booker, Davis Lane Jr., John Hurley, Robbie Engelberg
Kicker: Vadin Bruot
Punter: Daniel Sparks
Long-snapper: Luke Byrne
The 2024 Virginia football Blue-White Game will kick off at 2pm on Saturday at Scott Stadium. The game is free to the public and gates will open at 1pm. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and there will be a rebroadcast of the game on the ACC Network at a later date.
There will be a Meet the Team event on the field following the game, which will give fans a 30-minute opportunity to meet the players and get autographs signed.