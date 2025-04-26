Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Post Spring Football

Matt Newton

Virginia Athletics
Spring football is in the books and Virginia has already gone to work in the spring transfer window, bringing in a few more additions to shore up some critical areas of need on the roster. Based on these new additions and a few other personnel developments from spring practices, let's revisit our projected Virginia football depth chart for the 2025 season.

Click here to read our projected UVA football depth chart from before spring practices.

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

Xavier Brown

J'Mari Taylor

WR

Trell Harris

Andre Greene Jr.

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Kam Courtney

Suderian Harrison

TE

Dakota Twitty

Sage Ennis

LT

McKale Boley

Tyshawn Wyatt

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Wallace Unamba

Ben York

Virginia Offense Notes

  • Quarterbacks: There are no changes at the quarterback position, as Chandler Morris and Daniel Kaelin are still near locks to be the starter and backup for UVA in 2025. Projected third-stringer Gavin Frakes entered the transfer portal, but the Cavaliers still have some depth with Grady Brosterhous and incoming freshmen Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer.
  • Running Backs: We still have Xavier Brown and J'Mari Taylor as RB1 and RB2, respectively, but the Cavaliers have added another running back in the spring transfer window in Colorado's Isaiah Augustave, who led the Buffaloes in rushing and averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season. Augustave gives UVA more depth at the running back spot and could push Brown and Taylor on the depth chart.
  • Wide Receivers: We haven't changed our wide receiver depth chart from before spring football. We still have Trell Harris, Jahmal Edrine, and Kam Courtney as the projected starters with Andre Greene Jr., Jayden Thomas, and Suderian Harrison behind them. Josiah Abdullah is surging after a stellar spring game performance, but he'll need to keep that going in fall camp to push for a spot on the two-deep.
  • Tight Ends: A few different tight ends shined in the spring game, with Dakota Twitty, Hayden Rollison, and John Rogers all having multiple receptions in the game. Rogers in particular could be an intriguing option in the passing game, but we still have Sage Ennis backing up Twitty as Virginia's primary run-blocking tight end when he returns from injury.
  • Offensive Line: This is where there are some major changes. Louisville transfer Monroe Mills, the No. 1 offensive tackle transfer in the portal, is expected to miss the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury suffered in spring practice. Blake Steen, who was UVA's starting right tackle for most of the last two seasons, has transferred to Mississippi State. Virginia brought in Kentucky transfer Wallace Unamba, who started 10 games at right tackle for New Mexico last season, so we have him starting at right tackle with sophomore Ben York behind him. We still have Brady Wilson at center, Noah Josey at left guard, and McKale Boley at left tackle, but we've moved Drake Metcalf to starting right guard after he spent significant time there this spring. Don't be surprised to see transfers Tyshawn Wyatt or Kevin Wigenton II to play significant snaps at a few different spots as well.

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Cazeem Moore

Terrell Jones

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond

Hunter Osborne

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton

Fisher Camac

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Trey McDonald

SPUR

Caleb Hardy

Landon Danley

LC

Ja'son Prevard

CJ Spence

RC

Jordan Robinson

Dre Walker

FS

Devin Neal

Ethan Minter

SS

Antonio Clary

Corey Costner

Virginia Defense Notes

  • Defensive Tackles: We have no changes at the defensive tackles spots, with Jahmeer Carter and Jason Hammond expected to start up front with Anthony Britton and Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne behind them.
  • Defensive Ends: Virginia just added another capable edge rusher in Tennessee Tech's Daniel Rickert, who racked up 19 sacks over 43 games with the Golden Eagles. But we still have UVA's other transfer additions - Mitchell Melton, Cazeem Moore, and Fisher Camac - as well as returning senior Terrell Jones ahead of Rickert for now.
  • Linebackers: Virginia has a ton of quality linebackers as Stevie Bracey and Myles Brown both played extremely well in the spring game, but neither of them are on our projected depth chart with James Jackson, Kam Robinson, and Trey McDonald returning and the Cavaliers also bringing in Maddox Marcellus from the transfer portal.
  • Secondary: This is the spot that should see some more movement between now and the start of the season. Virginia's lone returning starting cornerback Jam Jackson went down with an injury in spring practice and could miss significant time. Ja'son Prevard could be a starter, as could Dre Walker. UVA has secured one transfer corner in the spring window so far - Cincinnati's Jordan Robinson - so we have him as a plug-and-play starter right now. But that could change, especially as the Cavaliers continue to chase additional cornerbacks in the spring transfer window. Safety is fairly set with Antonio Clary and Louisville transfer Devin Neal and we like Caleb Hardy at that versatile SPUR/nickel position.

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Max Prozny

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Max Prozny

Punt Return

Suderian Harrison

Cam Ross

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

Josiah Abdullah

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Hayden Rollison

Virginia Special Teams Notes

  • We have only one change at special teams from before spring football. Freshman Josiah Abdullah shined both as a receiver and as a returner in the spring game, ripping off a 45-yard kickoff return and leading all players with 92 all-purpose yards. We have Abdullah backing up JMU transfer Cam Ross at kickoff returner.
  • The rest of the special teams unit depth chart remains unchanged from before the spring with UVA returning all of its kickers and punters from last season and adding PFF All-American long-snapper Bryce Robinson.

