Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Coastal Carolina | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 4 game at Coastal Carolina on Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Coastal game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways
- There are some notable changes on the offensive line this week. Ethan Sipe is no longer on the depth chart after breaking his foot last week in practice. The left tackle position now reads McKale Boley OR Jack Witmer, who started the first three games at left tackle as Boley has missed every game so far with an ankle injury. Tony Elliott says Boley is getting "closer" to a return, but didn't say if Boley was expected to be available at Coastal.
- Sophomore Cole Surber is now the backup to Noah Josey at left guard, while Ugonna Nnanna, who was formerly at that spot, has moved over to right guard. Charlie Patterson was the backup at right guard, but he's out with an ankle sprain, so the right guard position now reads Ty Furnish OR Ugonna Nnanna. Tony Elliott says Furnish is expected to miss this weekend's game against Coastal with an injury.
- There is also a shift at running back, as Xavier Brown is now the second player listed. Virginia's running back depth chart now reads Kobe Pace, Xavier Brown, and Jack Griese.
- True freshman Kam Courtney has replaced Suderian Harrison, who missed last week with a hamstring injury and is likely to miss another week, as the backup to Chris Tyree as the slot receiver. Courtney made his first-career reception against Maryland, a 33-yard catch.
- Moving over to the defense, there is now an OR listed between Kam Robinson and Trey McDonald at MIKE linebacker. Robinson missed the Maryland game due to a knee sprain he suffered against Wake Forest, resulting in McDonald making his first-career start. Tony Elliott says there is a "good probability" that Robinson is available this weekend at Coastal Carolina.
- There are no changes to Virginia's depth chart this week in the secondary or on special teams.
Virginia is set to visit Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 21st at 2pm ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
