Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Robinson, Boley, Furnish
Virginia will likely be without multiple starting offensive linemen this Saturday at Coastal Carolina, but the Cavaliers could be getting back star linebacker Kam Robinson after he missed last week's loss to Maryland.
UVA head coach Tony Elliott gave his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon and provided some status updates on several injured Cavaliers ahead of their week 4 game on the road at Coastal Carolina (Saturday at 2pm ET on ESPN+).
Beginning with the bad news, Elliott has essentially ruled senior guard Ty Furnish and sophomore wide receiver Suderian Harrison OUT for Saturday's game against Coastal. Elliott noted that Furnish's injury (undisclosed) suffered against Maryland was more serious than he initially thought. Harrison, meanwhile, is likely to miss his second game in a row as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
Likely to miss his fourth game in a row to start the season is junior left tackle McKale Boley, who has yet to play in 2024 as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Elliott, who had previously said Boley was "day-to-day", says Boley is getting "closer" but did not say whether he was expecting Boley to be available against Coastal.
On this week's Virginia football depth chart, the left tackle position now lists an OR between Boley and Jack Witmer, who has started the first three games of the season at that spot. Additionally, there is an OR at right guard between Ty Furnish and Ugonna Nnanna, who moved over from left guard due to the injuries to Furnish and backup right guard Charlie Patterson, who is out with an ankle sprain. With Nnanna moving to become the likely starter at right guard, sophomore Cole Surber is now listed as the backup to Noah Josey at left guard. Dartmouth transfer Ethan Sipe is no longer on the depth chart at left tackle after breaking a bone in his left foot in practice last week, an injury which will sideline him for the rest of the season.
Elliott says center Brian Stevens, who briefly exited the Maryland game with an injury, is good to go and should be available with no restrictions heading into the Coastal Carolina game.
With Suderian Harrison out for at least another week, true freshman Kam Courtney is on the depth chart for the first time in his career, backing up Chris Tyree at slot receiver. Courtney made his first career catch on Saturday against Maryland, a 33-yard reception from Anthony Colandrea in the first quarter.
Elliott says there is a "good probability" that sophomore linebacker Kam Robinson will be able to play on Saturday against Coastal after missing last week's loss to Maryland with a knee sprain he suffered in the first half against Wake Forest. There is an OR listed on UVA's depth chart at the MIKE linebacker spot between Robinson and Trey McDonald, who got his first career start against Maryland.
Elliott also listed sophomore cornerback Dre Walker as "probable" for the Coastal game after he exited the Maryland game with a lower body injury. Walker is still listed on the week 4 depth chart as the backup to Jam Jackson at right corner.
