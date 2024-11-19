Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. SMU | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 13 game against SMU on Saturday at 12pm at Scott Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the SMU game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways from the UVA Football Depth Chart vs. SMU
- The only notable change on this week's Virginia depth chart as compared to last week is that senior linebacker James Jackson is no longer listed on the depth chart. Jackson missed three-consecutive games with a foot injury before making his return last Saturday at Notre Dame, but he then got injured again and all indications seem to be that it's the same foot injury. His absence from the depth chart would suggest that Jackson is not expected to be available this week against SMU. We will have more information on Jackson's status in this week's injury report following Tony Elliott's weekly press conference.
- With Jackson out, Cincinnati transfer Dorian Jones is now listed as the starter at WILL linebacker. That would be the first start in a Virginia uniform for Jones, who has played in nine games this season and recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup. That pass breakup came against Notre Dame and it was a big one on fourth and goal that allowed the Cavaliers to get off the field without allowing points.
- Sophomore Landon Danley is now listed as the backup to Jones at WILL linebacker. Danley had played in all 10 games this season and had recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.
- There are no other changes to UVA's depth chart on the defensive side of the ball and there are no changes on offense or on special teams.
- We are awaiting further updates on some other injured Cavaliers from the Notre Dame game; namely, Terrell Jones, Corey Thomas, and Blake Steen. We'll have those updates in this week's UVA football injury report.
- There are no changes at the quarterback depth chart. Tony Elliott says both Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett have been taking first-team reps in practice this week, but he is still leaning towards Colandrea keeping the starting job for Saturday's game against SMU.
UVA needs one victory to reach bowl eligibility, but that win will have to come either on Saturday against the 13th-ranked Mustangs or on the road against Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium, a place where the Cavaliers have not won since 1998.
Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) is set to host No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) on Senior Day and the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 23rd in Charlottesville. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and Mustangs is set for 12pm ET at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
