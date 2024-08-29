Virginia Football Injury Report: Hoos In/Out for the Season Opener
When the week 1 Virginia football depth chart for Saturday's season opener against Richmond was released on Tuesday, one name that was noticeably absent was Ben Smiley III, a sixth-year defensive end who has played in 29 career games and made eight starts on the UVA defensive line in 2023.
Tony Elliott provided some clarity on Smiley's omission in Tuesday's press conference, explaining that Smiley had missed significant time during fall camp with an injury and had only just returned to practice that day. He added that sophomore defensive end Miles Greene had also missed time with an injury and returned to practice last week, with those setbacks serving as the primary reasons why neither Greene nor Smiley were listed on the week 1 depth chart.
Instead, junior Terrell Jones, who recently made the move from defensive tackle to defensive end, and walk-on freshman Billy Koudelka were listed as the backups to Kam Butler and Chico Bennett, respectively.
"I think you're going to see the depth chart at that position continue to grow as we progress forward," Elliott said of UVA's defensive ends. "But with Miles [Greene], we didn't get him back until last week. And then Ben [Smiley], he's back in practice. Today was his first day back in practice for a while."
While Elliott did not elaborate on any of Virginia's other injured players, the depth chart does answer some questions. As expected, junior wide receiver JR Wilson is not listed on the depth chart after having to get his knee scoped during fall camp, though Elliott previously expressed optimism that Wilson's injury would not be long-term.
Also not listed on the depth chart were graduate offensive lineman Drake Metcalf and senior defensive end Bryce Carter, who are both out with longer-term injuries. As previously announced, junior linebacker Stevie Bracey, sophomore defensive end Mekhi Buchanan, junior offensive lineman Noah Hartsoe, and freshman wide receiver Triston Ward are all out for the season.
And now for the good news. No longer on the injury report are starting offensive linemen McKale Boley and Brian Stevens, who both missed extended time during fall camp and who are both listed as starters on the depth chart. Additionally, junior running back Xavier Brown has returned from his shoulder injury and is listed as Virginia's third running back behind Kobe Pace and Jack Griese. Finally, senior linebacker James Jackson, who missed a chunk of fall camp rehabbing from an offseason surgery, is listed in his normal spot as a starting linebacker alongside Kam Robinson.
Virginia opens the 2024 football season on Saturday at 6pm at Scott Stadium. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
