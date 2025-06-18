2026 Three-Star Linebacker Dallas Brannon Commits to Virginia Football
Virginia has been rolling on the recruiting trail over the course of the month and last night, they were able to add three-star linebacker Dallas Brannon to the 2026 class. Brannon plays his high school at Independence High School in Charlotte (NC) and was coming off of an official visit to Charlottesville over the weekend. This is a good win for Virginia, as he was being pursued by other ACC programs and had taken an official visit to Duke earlier in the month.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Brannon is a three-star prospect and rated as the No. 856 prospect in the country, the No. 61 athlete in the country, and the No. 36 player in the state of North Carolina. He held other offers from Duke, Louisville, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Brannon is now the eighth commitment for Virginia in the 2026 class, which ranks 76th overall according to 247Sports.
He is not the only recent commitment for UVA.
2026 wide receiver Josiah Teasley, who plays at The St. James High School in Springfield, VA announced on social media earlier this week that he is committed to play for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers.
Teasley is going to bring a lot of size to the Virginia wide receiver room. The 6'5 195 LBS playmaker is going to be intriguing to follow and with the right development, could become a real factor for the program sooner rather than later. He is the first wide receiver to join the 2026 class for Virginia. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 244 wide receiver in the country and No. 35 player in the state of Virginia. He was offered this month by Virginia, went on an official visit, and now is a part of the 2026 class.
Tony Elliott and his staff were able to flip three-star linebacker Derek Uran from Cincinnati last week.
Uran plays his high school football at Elder High School in Cincinnati and while the Bearcats are not a recruiting powerhouse, being able to flip a local recruit is no small thing. Uran is ranked as the No. 1132 prospect in the country, No. 94 linebacker, and the No. 48 player in the state of Ohio. He held other offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, Toledo, and Central Michigan.
Earlier this month, UVA received a commitment from in-state athlete Alex Dunn, who is currently the highest-rated member of the 2026 class.
Dunn plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school and has talent at both positions. The 6'1 180 LBS athlete has a chance to be an impact player at the next level with the right development.
Three-star offensive tackle Michael Gildea, who plays at Hun School in Princeton (NJ) announced his commitment to Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers in May, becoming the fourth commitment for the Cavaliers in the 2026 class and the second offensive lineman.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Gildea is the No. 987 ranked player in the entire country, the No. 77 OT in the country, and the No. 19 player from the state of New Jersey. He held other offers from Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. He is reportedly going to take an official visit to UVA on the weekend of June 19th.