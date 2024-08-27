Virginia Football Position Overview: Analyzing UVA’s Running Back Room
The losses in the running back group are notable, with the Cavaliers losing two of their top three backs from last season, in Mike Hollins and Perris Jones. The two combined for 667 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023, and with the two of them graduated, a void is open for new talent to takeover.
Despite their efforts, the Cavaliers only rushed for 1,415 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, ranking them second to last in the ACC in both categories, leaving room for significant improvement in 2024.
With Hollins and Jones gone, Kobe Pace, the former Clemson transfer who served as the third running back last season, steps into the fold as the projected top running back in this Virginia offense. In 2023, Pace rushed for 382 yards while recording 19 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
In his second year at Clemson, Pace rushed for 641 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.12 yards per carry, evidence of extreme upside potential for the graduate student in his final collegiate season. UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings spoke highly of Pace’s performances in camp and with a (hopefully much) improved offensive line led by center Brian Stevens, Pace could be set up to return to his peak level from the 2022 season.
Behind Pace, junior Xavier Brown is the projected number two back, but a shoulder injury suffered during fall camp could have set back his progress. In 2022, Brown was named the team’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 210 yards and one touchdown on only 50 carries. Unfortunately, in 2023, the injury bug nabbed Brown as he missed most of the year with an elbow injury. If Brown can return to full strength in 2024 he will serve as a massive asset in the Virginia backfield.
While Brown was out, former walk-on Jack Griese stepped up and seized the opportunity during fall camp. Griese rushed for 34 yards on 11 carries in 2023, but starred in the 2024 UVA spring game with 90 yards and two touchdowns. Even with Brown back in practice, Griese has earned himself a fair share of opportunities in Virginia's rushing attack this fall.
Behind Griese, sophomore Noah Vaughn is the projected fourth running back for the Cavaliers who missed last season with an ankle injury. The 5’8", 199-pound running back, who redshirted the 2023 season, missed time in camp with an injury as well, but aims to return to full strength and be an impactful reserve back. Look for sophomore Donté Hawthorn to get a few carries this season as well.
Here is our most recent projection for the Virginia running back depth chart:
- Graduate Student Kobe Pace
- Junior Xavier Brown
- Junior Jack Griese
- Sophomore Noah Vaughn
- Sophomore Donté Hawthorne
