The Colandrea Report: Midseason Check-In for UVA Football's Quarterback
After a disappointing loss at home to the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday, it’s time for another look at Anthony Colandrea’s performance at quarterback for the Virginia Cavaliers.
Despite the tough result in the 24-20 defeat, Colandrea turned in a solid performance against the Cardinals. He finished 26-45, with 279 yards and a touchdown to complement one of the best games of his young career on the ground, where he amassed 84 yards on 15 carries.
As we've officially reached the midway point of the 2024 season, let’s take a look at Colandrea’s strengths and weaknesses six weeks into his first full campaign at the helm of the Virginia offense.
Versatility
Despite strong pressure from Louisville throughout the contest, Colandrea’s versatility as a dual threat quarterback was on full display. Colandrea made quick decisions and was able to extend plays under a collapsing pocket, best highlighted on the 46-yard touchdown to Xavier Brown early in the 4th quarter.
Improvement in the Turnover Department
Colandrea and the Virginia offense did not turn the ball over in the game against Louisville, their third-straight game without a turnover. Although this was the first loss suffered by the Hoos in a 0 INT game from Colandrea, his growth as a quarterback will continue to hinge on his ability to use his legs to extend plays without turning the ball over; this performance was a key step in the right direction. In order to contend on the road this Saturday against Clemson, Colandrea will need to continue protecting the football.
Red Zone Offense - An Achilles Heal through Six Contests
The loss against the Cardinals particularly stung for Virginia fans because, up until the incompletion on 4th & 10 that sealed the defeat, this was a winnable game. Virginia did many things well enough to improve to 5-1; the Hoos won the turnover battle, dominated time of possession, amassed more total yards on offense, and were more efficient on third down. This begs the question - why didn’t Virginia win? - and the answer is the red zone.
Virginia took four trips to the red zone Saturday and found a TD just once, settling for two FG in addition to a failed conversion attempt on fourth & goal.
UVA is dead last in the ACC in the red zone (10 touchdowns on 27 trips), and although all the blame cannot be placed entirely on Colandrea, the second year QB and this offense need to improve here to take this 4-2 Cavalier team from good to great. Grady Brosterhous sneaks can’t be the only solution for Des Kitchings when the Hoos need a TD at the end of a long drive.
Zooming Out
Yes, last weekend’s loss stings given the many things Colandrea and Co. did well enough to win. However, sitting at 4-2 is nothing to be ashamed of, and Colandrea deserves loads of credit. Colandrea sits seventh in the ACC in passing yards (1490), 9th in completion percentage (64.4%), and 8th in touchdowns (9). On the ground, Colandrea is sixth among all ACC quarterbacks with 242 rushing yards.
Colandrea’s competitive fire in tandem with his talent through the air and on the ground has shifted this Virginia offense, and football program, in the right direction. Most importantly, his maturity in decision making and ability to take care of the football has elevated the floor for this UVA offense. Look for him to continue to make strides as the Hoos battle for a bowl game across a very difficult second half of their season.
Up next, Colandrea and the Cavaliers will take on No.10 Clemson on Saturday, October 19th at 12PM on the ACC Network.
