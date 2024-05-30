Virginia Football: Kickoff Times Announced for First Three Games of 2024 Season
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the kickoff times and TV designations for the first three weeks of the 2024 college football season on Thursday, giving us the kickoff times for the first three Virginia football games. After just playing one primetime night game at home in the entire 2023 season, the Cavaliers will play at night in each of their first three games, including two night games at home at Scott Stadium.
Virginia will open its 2024 season at home against Richmond on Saturday, August 31st at 6pm and that game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
The following week, UVA will play an early ACC game on the road at Wake Forest on Saturday, September 7th, with kickoff from Winston-Salem set for 7pm on ESPN2.
In week 3, Virginia will host the return game of a home-and-home with old rival Maryland on Saturday, September 14th at 8pm on the ACC Network.
In 2023, Virginia played three primetime games on the road (Maryland, North Carolina, Louisville) and just one primetime game at home (NC State). This season, UVA will play each of its first two home games at night.
The kickoff times and TV designations for the rest of Virginia's games will be announced on a weekly basis, with that information usually being released 12 days in advance of each game, but the ACC's television partners have the right to wait until six days prior to the game to determine start times and TV networks.
With this announcement and Wednesday's announcement that UVA's road game at Notre Dame on November 16th will start at 3:30pm, the kickoff times have been revealed for four of Virginia's 12 games this upcoming season. See the 2024 UVA football schedule updated with kickoff times and broadcast information below.
Updated 2024 Virginia Football Schedule
Saturday, August 31st at 6pm: Richmond (ACC Network Extra)
Saturday, September 7th at 7pm: at Wake Forest (ESPN2)
Saturday, September 14th at 8pm: Maryland (ACC Network)
Saturday, September 21st: at Coastal Carolina
Saturday, September 28th: OPEN
Saturday, October 5th: Boston College
Saturday, October 12th: Louisville
Saturday, October 19th: at Clemson
Saturday, October 26th: North Carolina
Saturday, November 2nd: OPEN
Saturday, November 9th: at Pittsburgh
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd: SMU
Saturday, November 30th: at Virginia Tech