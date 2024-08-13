Virginia Football: New Faces Emerging in Injury-Riddled Linebacker Unit
The Virginia linebacker unit should serve as a position of strength for the Cavaliers in 2024. UVA returns both of its main starters in senior James Jackson and 2023 freshman All-American Kam Robinson as well as a few quality depth pieces.
That depth has been put in jeopardy with injuries, though, as Jackson has yet to practice in fall camp as he continues to rehab from offseason surgery and junior Stevie Bracey, who played in 11 of 12 games and made one start last season, is likely to miss the entire season with a torn meniscus suffered just a few days before fall camp began.
These injuries have left the door open for other players on the roster to move up the depth chart and Tony Elliott shouted out a few linebackers who have done just that, seizing the opportunity in front of them in fall camp. Headlining that group is Trey McDonald, who has filled Jackson's role as a starting linebacker alongside Kam Robinson and done quite well with the first team defense, according to Elliott.
"Trey McDonald's done a good job. He's really taken advantage of his opportunity as James is working back from his offseason surgery," Elliott said. "So you're really starting to see him and he's doing a good job of getting guys lined up. He looks really comfortable in the system."
A 6'3", 230-pound junior from Chattanooga, Tennessee, McDonald appeared in all 12 games in 2023 but with limited snaps, as he recorded 12 tackles, five of which were solo stops. Now, he seems ready for an increased role in the middle of the UVA defense. When asked which non-Kam Robinson linebacker has stood out the most in fall camp, Elliott replied, "I'd say the biggest improvement would be Trey McDonald."
McDonald's time as a starter in fall camp should come to an end soon, as Elliott reported that Jackson should be returning to practice later this week, but now the Cavaliers can have even more confidence that McDonald can step up when his number is called.
Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Boley, Wilson, Jackson, Brown
Also working himself into the mix has been Cincinnati transfer Dorian Jones, a 6'0", 241-pound fifth-year who began his career at Louisville.
"Dorian's been a good addition to the program," Elliott said of Jones. "He brings an outside perspective, you know, to challenge the guys. He's learning. He looks a lot more comfortable."
Jones had his best season of his career for the Bearcats in 2023, registering a career-high 56 tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. Look for Jones to contend for the backup spot to Kam Robinson with Stevie Bracey going down.
The final name Elliott mentioned from the linebacker unit was Landon Danley, a sophomore who originally committed to UVA as a safety but who has since transitioned to linebacker.
"Landon Danley has really taken that next step for us and we're gonna have to count on him this year," said Elliott. "Losing Stevie [Bracey] hurt cause Stevie was going to be in that rotation, in that mix. But Landon is making progress to where he can be more than just a core special teams guy. He can get in there and give you valuable snaps if something were to happen."
While everyone is patiently waiting for Jackson to return to the field, the linebacker unit has still played well even in his absence, flourishing under the direction of new linebackers coach Mike Adams.
"Excited to get James back later this week and get him rolling, but I like the demeanor that they [the linebackers] are playing with. They're really taking to Coach Adams and really rallied around his style of coaching, his philosophy to the position," Elliott said before adding that the much-anticipated sophomore leap of Kam Robinson has helped the entire unit play better in fall camp. "It's been a fun group and you're seeing they're playing with a little bit of swagger. And that's helping Kam [Robinson] too because he knows he's got guys out there with him that are elevating the level of play to match the talent that he has."
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Boley, Wilson, Jackson, Brown
Virginia Football Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways From Week 2
Virginia Football: Five Impactful Newcomers to Watch This Season
Virginia Football Injury Report: Multiple Starters Suffer Injuries in Camp
Seven UVA Football Opponents Ranked or Received Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll