Virginia Football Opens as Home Underdog vs. Louisville in Week 7
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as 7.0-point underdogs in their week 7 ACC home game against the Louisville Cardinals this Saturday at 3:30pm (ACC Network). Louisville was ranked No. 22 in last week's AP Poll, but fell out of the rankings this week after falling to SMU 34-27 at home on Saturday, dropping the Cards' season-long record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. UVA meanwhile, is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2019, most recently storming back to beat Boston College 24-14
Each of the major sportsbooks have Louisville favored to win by a touchdown or more. Caesars, DraftKings, and Bet365 have the Cardinals favored by 7.0 points, while FanDuel and BetMGM currently have lines favoring the Cardinals favored by 7.5 points.
The over/under is currently 54.5 points. See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Louisville according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Louisville -7.5
LOU -260
54.5
Louisville -7.0
LOU -270
54.5
Louisville -7.0
LOU -270
54.5
Louisville -7.0
LOU -270
54.5
Louisville -7.5
LOU -300
54.5
Through five games, Virginia is 4-1 overall and 3-1-1 against the spread. The one push came in week 2 against Wake Forest, as Virginia's margin of victory exactly matched the one-point spread, 31-30. The only game UVA hasn't covered was against Maryland, when the Terrapins successfully covered -3 by defeating the Cavaliers 27-13. In Virginia's five games, the over has hit only twice and the under has hit three times. Interestingly, the point total has followed an alternating pattern of under, over, under, over, under for UVA's first five games of the season.
Louisville is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread. The Cardinals won their first three games of the season and covered in each of those games and then lost each of their last two games at Notre Dame and against SMU, failing to cover the spread in each loss as well. The over has hit in four of Louisville's five games. The one exception was week 4 against Georgia Tech.
Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) will host Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, October 12th in Charlottesville. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 3:30pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Virginia Football News
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Boston College
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Win Over Boston College
VIDEO: Sanker, Colandrea, Pace & More React to UVA's Win Over Boston College
UVA Football: Five Takeaways From Virginia's 24-14 Win Over Boston College
Defensive Takeaways Spark Virginia to Comeback 24-14 Win Over Boston College