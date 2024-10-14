Virginia Football Opens as Three Touchdown Underdog at Clemson in Week 8
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as three-touchdown underdogs in their week 8 ACC road game against the Clemson Tigers this Saturday at 12pm (ACC Network). Clemson held steady at No. 10 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll after crushing Wake Forest 49-14 for a fifth-straight victory. UVA is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play after falling at home to Louisville 24-20 last weekend in Charlottesville.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Clemson favored to win by at least 21 points. Caesars, DraftKings, and Bet365 each have the Tigers favored to win by 21 points, while FanDuel and BetMGM have the line favoring the Tigers by 21.5 points. The over/under is currently 57.5 points.
See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Clemson according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Clemson -21.5
CLEM -2100
57.5
Clemson -21.0
CLEM -1667
57.5
Clemson -21.0
CLEM -1600
57.5
Clemson -21.0
CLEM -1350
57.5
Clemson -21.5
CLEM -2000
57.5
At the midway point of the season, Virginia is 4-2 overall and 4-1-1 against the spread. The Cavaliers suffered their second loss of the season last weekend against Louisville, but managed to cover the seven-point spread in their 24-20 defeat. The one push came in week 2 against Wake Forest, as Virginia's margin of victory exactly matched the one-point spread, 31-30. The only game UVA hasn't covered was against Maryland, when the Terrapins successfully covered -3 by defeating the Cavaliers 27-13. In Virginia's six games, the over has hit only twice: the games against Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina.
Clemson is 5-1 overall, winning five consecutive games after suffering a season opening blowout to Georgia, and is 4-2 against the spread. The Tigers failed to cover against Georgia and Florida State, but have managed to cover some steep spreads in the rest of their games, including a 21-point spread on the road at Wake Forest last week with a 49-14 victory. Like Virginia, the over has only hit in two of Clemson's six games.
Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) will travel to take on No. 10 Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 19th in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 12pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
