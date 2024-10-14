Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Louisville
After Virginia football’s close defeat to Louisville, we take a look back at our keys to victory for the Cavaliers, analyzing how they executed each one in their first ACC loss of the year:
An Injured Virginia Secondary Rises to the Occasion
With Antonio Clary out for this game, the Virginia secondary entered Saturday depleted and needed backups to step up to the big stage. Ethan Minter did just that with an interception in the fourth quarter to help maintain the Virginia lead, a massive play by the true freshman safety, embracing the next-man-up mentality. Despite that one play, the Cavaliers secondary struggled at other times, including allowing a 61-yard gain in the air by Ja'Corey Brooks, which, thankfully only ended in a field goal. The UVA secondary gave up some big plays, but was not the primary reason this game ended in a loss.
Pressure Pressure Pressure
The Cavaliers struggled to get pressure on Louisville's Tyler Shough, managing to record only two sacks and one quarterback hit. Allowing Shough to have time allowed him to get into a rhythm, which, towards the end of the game, ended up being the dagger for the Cavaliers as Shough looked way too comfortable on that game-winning touchdown drive.
Need a Spark Play
Did a spark play happen? Yes
Did Virginia capitalize on the momentum? No
Xavier Brown's 46-yard touchdown reception to take the lead was the spark that Virginia needed. A massive touchdown in the fourth quarter put the Cavaliers ahead and in a firm position to pull off the upset against an ACC foe. Despite this, Virginia appeared to be lost offensively after the touchdown. Anthony Colandrea and Malachi Fields miscommunicated on multiple routes on drives after the touchdown, which was extremely sloppy and concerning, especially in the game's final quarter. Virginia appeared to have almost taken their foot off the gas as their offensive efficiency faltered after the massive touchdown—a disappointing end for the Cavaliers.
Establish the Run
148 yards on the ground for the Cavaliers on Saturday, not great.
On the ground, Anthony Colandrea led the way with 84 yards rushing. At times, Kobe Pace showed flashes of the Virginia running game getting started. Still, it never truly sparked, putting more weight on the depleted wide receiver unit that struggled, especially in the critical moments.
Depleted Wide Receiver Core Steps Up
Malachi Fields led the way with 129 yards in the air, filling the void for Trell Harris and Chris Tyree, who both missed their second game in a row. Behind Fields, Kameron Courtney, Jaden Gibson, and Andre Greene Jr. struggled to create separation on their routes, creating tough throws for Colandrea, especially on that final drive where the sophomore needed more options for where to throw the ball. UVA needs to get its WR room healthy as soon as possible.
