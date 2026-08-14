Virginia football position battles: Where does everyone stand post-scrimmage?

Virginia is nearing the end of fall camp, and the beginning of regular season preparations for the season opener Aug. 29 against NC State. The opening depth chart is beginning to turn from a dart throw into a more solidified list.

Many positions have been filled. For example, Beau Pribula will be the starting quarterback, the offensive line has been set for months and the safety starters have been known for a long time as well. Not all spots have been confirmed, though.

Here is the latest update on competitive battles for key positions:

Jekail Middlebrook in full command of starting RB role

There was once a time when Peyton Lewis looked poised to be RB1. His north-south speed, and powerful strength led him to look the part of a star bellcow back. He will still be valuable for Virginia, but Middlebrook has run away with the starting role. Middlebrook has drawn comparisons to J’Mari Taylor, a shorter speed back. He also has elite receiving ability.

Devon Baxter looking like the next man up if Matthew Fobbs-White is out

Fobbs-White has been dealing with nagging injuries and may not be at 100% for the season opener Aug. 29. If he has to sit out or play on a snap count, the next man up looks to be Baxter instead of Virginia’s transfers from the Ivy League. Baxter is a talented transfer from Michigan — and the Cavaliers wanted him out of high school. His ceiling could be what gets him on the field consistently.

Jacquon Gibson ahead of Kam Courtney to start in the slot

Courtney appeared destined to break out as a starter in 2026. Gibson had other plans, and has performed better than advertised for this coaching staff. Gibson is a reliable veteran who is a natural fit for the Cam Ross role in Des Kitchings’ offense. Expect Courtney to be involved often, but Gibson will probably take the field first.

Cornerback will have a committee approach

The cornerback position has been the site of some of the biggest internal competition for the Cavaliers. Omillio Agard, Jacobie Henderson, Donavon Platt, Corey Costner, Josaiah Persinger, Ja’Maric Morris, Jam Jackson and others are all jockeying for limited playing time.

It looks like Agard, Henderson and Platt (SPUR) have the inside track to start — but even if they do, John Rudzinski wants to get a few more involved. Experience and athleticism look to be the defining factors.