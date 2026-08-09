How are Virginia's many transfers fitting into the program so far?

Without question, there was quantity in the 31-man transfer class Tony Elliott signed to his Virginia football team last winter. Those newcomers are now trying to show their quality as they battle for playing time in training camp against returning players — and, in many cases, against each other.

Because there are only 11 men on the field at any given time, all of Virginia's newcomers won't contribute in spades this season. But if the Cavaliers are going to meet expectations, they'll need production from a fair amount of transfers.

As training camp enters its second full week of practices, here's an update on the transfers' progress so far,

Meeting expectations

Virginia's highest-profile transfer signings were quarterback Beau Pribula (Missouri) and safety Brandyn Hillman (Michigan). Each plays a critical position, and all signs so far have been overwhelmingly positive.

Pribula continues to draw raves from coaches and teammates, not just for his arm strength and mobility, but for his leadership qualities. He won the job over fellow transfer Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh) in spring practice and has taken ownership of his responsibilities in his third and final college stop.

Hillman, a key reserve on Michigan's 2024 national title team, has likewise been as advertised in the defensive backfield with his speed and physicality.

"I mean, he's one of those safeties that those receivers and tight ends are like, 'All right, where is he?' " Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski told reporters last week. "They want to know because he's going to come down and he's going to make sure he puts his face mask on you, square and legally."

Pleasant surprises

Among the transfers who have earned specific praise from the coaching staff are running back Jekail Middlebrook (Middle Tennessee), receiver Jacquon Gibson (UMass), defensive end Nnanna Anyanwu (UTSA), much-traveled defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young and cornerback Omillio Agard (Wisconsin).

Middlebrook seems to have an early edge on more acclaimed transfer Peyton Lewis (Tennessee) in their battle for the No. 1 running back job, thanks to his versatility and shiftiness. Gibson has slipped seamlessly into the slot receiver position after catching 63 passes at UMass a year ago.

Agard has recovered nicely from a wrist injury in spring ball to make a bid for a starting cornerback slot. Rudzinski praised Anyanwu's pass rush and Henry-Young's athleticism and football IQ.

Henry-Young started his college odyssey at Princeton before making stops at Ohio State, Kentucky and Coastal Carolina, and Rudzinski lauded his ability to get off of blocks, as well as his energy, football IQ and more.

Quiet so far

Little has been said so far during fall camp about receivers Rico Flores Jr. (UCLA) and Tyson Davis (Central Michigan), offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker (South Carolina), defensive ends Matthew Fobbs-White (Baylor) and Ezekiel Larry (Yale) and cornerback Jacobie Henderson (Rutgers).

That's not necessarily a bad thing. All were expected to compete for starting positions — none more so than Flores, who projects as the go-to receiver after making previous stops at Notre Dame and UCLA. And they all seem to be still in good position. As coaches evaluate the tape of Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage, the pecking order is likely to emerge soon.

Work to do

Lewis, a former four-star recruit from Salem High School, seems to be trailing Middlebrook in the battle to fill the big shoes left by J'Mari Taylor at running back. Da'Shawn Martin (Kent State) got an earful from Elliott on the first day of practice for not competing hard enough and fell behind a crowded receiving field.

Defensive linemen Justin Townsend (Columbia), Kervins Choute (UConn) and Devon Baxter (Michigan) were already battling a numbers game, even before Saturday's announcement that Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore will be rejoining team activities after a court ruling granted them an additional year of eligibility. Both Holmes and Moore saw extensive playing time last season.