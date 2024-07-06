Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football: Three-Star Corey Costner Picks UVA Over 10+ Power 4 Programs

Matt Newton

Three-star athlete Corey Costner announces his commitment to Virginia football, picking the Cavaliers over 13 other Power Four programs.
In this story:

Virginia football landed a significant recruiting victory on Saturday, as three-star athlete Corey Costner announced his commitment to the Cavaliers over offers from more than a dozen Power Four football programs, including Notre Dame, Indiana, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Duke, and Boston College.

A 6'1", 190-pound two-way athlete out of Perry Hall High School in Baltimore, Costner is ranked the No. 31 athlete in the class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite, which also rates Costner as the No. 14 recruit in the state of Maryland and the No. 497 overall prospect in the country.

Costner took visits to Penn State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Indiana this spring and his recruitment seemed to come down to either Indiana or UVA. Ultimately, the Hoos held off the Hoosiers and secured the commitment from this coveted prospect.

Costner excels on both sides of the ball, producing as both a wide receiver and as a defensive back. Click the link below to watch some of Costner's highlights from his junior season, after which he garnered an All-State selection as a defensive back.

Corey Costner 2023 Hudl highlights.

Virginia football now has 17 verbal commits in its 2025 recruiting class:

  • ATH Isaiah Robinson (Richmond, VA)
  • QB Cole Geer (Deerfield, MA)
  • OT Jon Adair (Nashville, TN)
  • OL Grayson Reid (Washington, DC)
  • CB Christopher Spence (Virginia Beach, VA)
  • TE Justin Zames (Tampa, FL)
  • LB Isaiah Reese (Exeter, NH)
  • TE Willem Thurber (Deerfield, MA)
  • S Justin Rowe (Asheville, NC)
  • RB Xay Davis (Richmond, VA)
  • QB Bjorn Jurgensen (Orlando, FL)
  • WR Dillon Newton-Short (Chesterfield, VA)
  • S Davin Chandler (Berlin, MD)
  • CB Montino Williams Jr. (Chesterfield, VA)
  • DL Sichan John (Dacula, GA)
  • OT Jim Harris (Muskegon, MI)
  • ATH Corey Costner (Baltimore, MD)

Published
