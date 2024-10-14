Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 9 Virginia football game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 26th will kick off at 12pm ET at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia and will be televised on The CW Network, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (October 14).
This will be the third time in the last four games that the Cavaliers will kick off at noon and this will be UVA's fifth-consecutive daytime/afternoon kickoff after playing three-straight night games to begin the season.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 9 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Oct. 26 unless otherwise specified):
- Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30pm on Thursday, October 24 on ESPN
- Louisville at Boston College, 7:30pm on Friday, October 25 on ESPN2
- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12pm on ACC Network
- North Carolina at Virginia, 12pm on The CW
- Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- Oregon State at California, 4pm on ESPN2
- Florida State at Miami, 7pm on ESPN
- SMU at Duke, 8pm on ACC Network
Kickoff times have yet to be announced for three of UVA's remaining games. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, October 19th at 12pm: at Clemson (ACC Network)
Saturday, October 26th at 12pm: vs. North Carolina (The CW)
Saturday, November 9th at TBD: at Pittsburgh (TBD)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU (TBD)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: vs. Virginia Tech (TBD)
Now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play, Virginia hits the road in week 8 for a top 10 matchup at No. 10 Clemson on Saturday, October 19th. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and the Tigers is set for 12pm ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
