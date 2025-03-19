Virginia Lacrosse Avoids the Upset, Defeating Albany 12-9
On a warm spring day at Klöckner Stadium, Virginia bounced back with a 12-9 win over Albany after falling to No. 1 Maryland this past Saturday. Matthew Nunes led the way with a strong 14-save day to lift the Cavaliers past the Great Danes, bringing Virginia back to .500 on the season.
Taking care of business, the Cavaliers raced out to a 3-0 lead. Griffin Schutz started the party with a sweeping dodge across the middle of the field before sticking the ball into the bottom right corner, similar to a goal he scored against Maryland. After, Charles Balsamo scored his first goal of the year, inverting behind the net before sticking his shot top left. McCabe Millon later found Truitt Sunderland to extend the lead to three.
The Great Danes responded with two goals to close the first quarter, showing their fight as the quarter ended 3-2 in favor of the Hoos.
The attack line of Ryan Colsey, Sunderland, and Millon all bagged goals to start the second quarter before Albany fired back with two goals in response. The goal from Millon was big for his confidence after the sophomore was held scoreless for the third time in his career on Saturday. He finished with three goals and two assists against the Great Danes.
To close the first half, Sunderland and Mencke scored to give Virginia an 8-4 lead headed into the locker room. The lead would have been more if not for nine saves from Albany's goalkeeper, Landon Whitney, in the first half.
To start the third quarter, Albany's Cade Galko opened the scoring before Colsey and Millon responded with a two-goal run for the Cavs to stretch their advantage to five, but despite the seemingly large lead, the Great Danes refused to back down.
Showing their fight, Albany rattled off three straight goals to close the third quarter to bring themselves within two heading into the fourth.
In need of an answer, Thomas Mencke found Jack Walshe with a crossfield pass to extend Virginia's advantage to three. Silas Richmond then fired back with a shovel goal to try and spark a comeback for the Great Danes, but the veteran presence of Matthew Nunes anchored the Virginia defense that refused to give an inch.
The Cavaliers went man-down four times in the game, including twice in the fourth quarter, with Virginia not allowing a single goal, continuing to establish themselves as one of the best man-down units in the country.
Nunes also added three saves in the final quarter to ice the game for the Hoos, while Millon added a goal with five seconds remaining to secure a 12-9 victory for Virginia over Albany.
The win over Albany was Nunes's third straight start, likely solidifying himself as the current starter for the Hoos as he finished with 14 saves and a .609 save percentage. Nunes also improved to third on the Virginia all-time saves list, passing Adam Ghitleman as he currently sits at 591 career saves, eight away from passing Alex Rode.
On the offensive end, McCabe Millon led the way with three goals and two assists, while Ryan Colsey had two goals, one assist, four groundballs, and three caused turnovers. Truitt Sunderland also added three goals and an assist.
Virginia returns to action this Saturday against Utah at noon at Klöckner Stadium.