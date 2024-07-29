Cavaliers Now

Virginia Makes Top 10 for Consensus Four-Star Forward Cam Ward

Matt Newton

Consensus four-star forward Cam Ward cut his recruitment to 10 schools on Sunday and Virginia made the cut. In addition to the Cavaliers, Ward is considering Michigan State, Marquette, Mississippi State, Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Florida State.

Per a report from On3's Joe Tipton, Ward has scheduled official visits to Kansas State (September 13), Maryland (September 21), Michigan State (September 28), and Alabama (October 12). Virginia hosted Ward for an unofficial visit back on June 27th, but the Cavaliers were not included in his initial list of scheduled official visits. Ward also previously took unofficial visits to Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Marquette.

Ward is ranked the No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite, which also rates him as the No. 15 power forward in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.

A 6'7" wing out of Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Ward is already having himself an incredible year. After helping to lead Largo to a state championship and becoming the school's all-time leading scorer in the spring, Ward has continued that momentum on the summer basketball circuit, drawing attention from countless major conference programs and coaches.

Per reporting from UVA basketball recruiting expert Hooz Got Next, Cam Ward is one of Virginia's top remaining targets in the recruiting class of 2025, in addition to Derek Dixon, Nate Ament, Chance Mallory, Mason Blackwood, Isaiah Denis, JJ Mandaquit, Matthew Able, and Jack McCaffery.

