Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 6 Seed, Will Host St. Joe's in NCAA First Round
Virginia (10-5) has earned the No. 6 seed in the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship and will host Saint Joseph's (12-3) in the first round on Saturday (May 11) at 12pm at Klockner Stadium.
The winner will advance to take on the winner of No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins (10-4) and Lehigh (9-6) in the quarterfinals May 18-19 in either Hempstead, New York or Towson, Maryland.
See the full bracket for the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship below:
Virginia started the season 10-1 with wins over Michigan, Towson, Maryland, Albany, Harvard, and North Carolina, but then stumbled down the stretch and enter the NCAA Tournament on a four-game losing streak. Each of UVA's five losses this season have come against top four overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Notre Dame (twice), No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Johns Hopkins, and No. 4 Syracuse.
UVA had four selections to the 2024 All-ACC Men's Lacrosse Team:
Payton Cormier
Cole Kastner
Griffin Schutz
Connor Shellenberger
Saint Joseph's began the season 0-3, but enters the NCAA Tournament on a 12-game winning streak, capped by a 17-13 victory over Richmond to win the Atlantic 10 Championship. The Hawks have four common opponents with Virginia, beating Richmond twice and Drexel once and suffering a 19-10 loss to Duke and a 15-7 loss to Towson.
Virginia is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and sixth-consecutive under Lars Tiffany. The Cavaliers are seeking their eighth NCAA national championship and tenth national title overall (two pre-NCAA era championships in 1952 and 1970).