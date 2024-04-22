Report: Virginia to Face Villanova in Baltimore in 2024-2025 Season
Virginia has scheduled a marquee non-conference game for the 2024-2025 men's basketball season. Per a report from Jon Rothstein on Monday morning, Virginia will face Villanova in a non-conference game at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore in November. The game will take place as part of a doubleheader with Virginia Tech playing Penn State in the other game, although those participants and matchups have yet to be confirmed in an official announcement.
This will be the ninth-all-time meeting between Virginia and Villanova, but first since 2017, when the Cavaliers and Wildcats played the second of a home-and-home series. UVA won the first of those two meetings, knocking off the eventual National Champions 86-75 on December 19th, 2015 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia then traveled to Philadelphia to take on then-No. 1 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center. Donte DiVincenzo tapped in a putback layup at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 61-59 win over UVA on January 29th, 2017 in the most recent meeting between the two programs, who are responsible for winning three of the last eight national titles.
Virginia leads Villanova 5-3 in the all-time series, which dates back to the 1980-1981 season, when the Cavaliers beat the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament.
The D1 Docket is reporting that this Virginia/Villanova-Virginia Tech/Penn State doubleheader will be played on November 14th.
As previously announced, Virginia will compete in the 2024 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in November during the week of Thanksgiving. UVA will be joined by Baylor, Tennessee, and St. John's in the four-team tournament, which will be held at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau.
The Cavaliers will face at least one more major conference opponent as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
We'll provide updates as the games continue to come together for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball schedule.