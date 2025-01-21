Virginia vs. Boston College Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (8-10, 1-6 ACC) hosts Boston College (9-9, 1-6 ACC) on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. See below for score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis from throughout the development of tonight's matchup for the Cavaliers. Refresh the page for the most recent game updates.
Virginia 10, Boston College 4 | 15:34 1H
Isaac McKneely connects on his first shot of the game, a three-pointer to open tonight's scoring. BC big man Chad Venning responds and muscles his way into the lane for his first bucket in the paint, before Jacob Cofie immediately gets his first points of the contest on a nice floater.
Elijah Saunders stays patient, backing down his defender and connecting on a turnaround floater. Venning scores his second basket for the Eagles off a nice cut and spin move in the paint, before Andrew Rohde swishes home a corner three. BC Timeout.
Virginia 0, Boston College 0 | 20:00 1H
Virginia Starters: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
Boston College Starters: Dion Brown, Roger McFarlane, Joshua Beadle, Donald Hand Jr, Chad Venning
Boston College vs. Virginia Pregame Notes
• Virginia meets Boston College for the lone time in 2024-25.
• UVA has lost five consecutive games for the first time since 2010 when the Cavaliers suffered a nine-game ACC losing streak from Feb. 6 to March 6 (Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Florida State, Clemson, Miami, No. 5 Duke, Boston College and No. 22 Maryland).
• UVA and Boston College are tied for 16th in the ACC at 1-6.
• Virginia is 21-9 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 2-0 mark last season, in a series that dates to 1971-72.
• The Cavaliers posted a 72-68 road win and 66-60 overtime win at the ACC Tournament against the Eagles last season
• UVA has won 14 of the last 17 games in the series.
• UVA has limited Boston College to 58 or fewer points in eight of the last 13 meetings.
• The Cavaliers are 11-2 against the Eagles in Charlottesville, including an eight-game win streak at John Paul Jones Arena.