Virginia vs. Florida State Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (14-15, 7-11 ACC) is set to host Florida State (16-13, 7-11 ACC) in the final home game of the regular season on Tuesday at 9pm ET (ACC Network) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Florida State 10, Virginia 13 | 11:21 1H
Virginia turns Florida State over out of the timeout and Jacob Cofie corrals the ball and sends it up the floor to Elijah Saunders for a transition dunk. Welcome to the game, Jacob Cofie. Christian Nitu beats Cofie down the floor and nobody covers him, leading to another easy dunk for the Seminoles. As expected, Florida State is switching every screen and that strategy is starting to work effectively after a slow start.
FSU 10, UVA 13 | 11:21 1H
Both teams come up empty on their first two trips down the floor and then Alier Maluk beats Blake Buchanan down the floor and finishes the pass from Daquan Davis for the game's first basket. Buchanan finds Isaac McKneely and he hits a three-pointer to get the Cavaliers on the board. McKneely punishes Davis for his aggressive close out and gets to his spot near the left elbow for an open jumper. McKneely is called for a foul and is immediately replaced by Taine Murray. Nobody covers Maluk and he gets an easy dunk as he is left wide open under the basket. Dai Dai Ames gets a wide-open look from the corner on a pass from Andrew Rohde and swishes the three. Jamir Watkins hits a high-arcing mid-range fadeaway, but Ames gets another great look from the corner and drills another three. Watkins hits a heavily contested jumper despite great defense from Rohde.
FSU 8, UVA 11 | 13:53 1H
The starting lineups for both teams have been posted.
Florida State: Chandler Jackson, Daquan Davis, Jamir Watkins, Taylor Bol Bowen, Alier Maluk
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Blake Buchanan
As we await our 9pm ET tipoff on ACC Network for Virginia vs. Florida State, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Florida State Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Florida State Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Florida State 29-28 in the all-time series that dates back to 1992.
- The Cavaliers are 17-10 against the Seminoles in games played in Charlottesville and 7-5 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- UVA has won each of the last three meetings with FSU, including a 62-57 win for Virginia the last time these two teams met in Charlottesville on December 3rd, 2022.
- Virginia and Florida State are currently tied for 10th place in the ACC standings with a 7-11 record in conference play.
- UVA is 9-7 in home games in the 2024-2025 season.