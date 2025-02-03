Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (10-12, 3-8 ACC) is set to take on Pittsburgh (14-7, 5-5 ACC) on Monday at 7pm ET (ESPN) at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 4 | 11:21 1H
Virginia misses a few chances up close, but Buchanan is eventually fouled and goes 1/2 from the line. Andrew Rohde pulls up from deep and drains the three, Virginia's second triple of the game. Pitt has gone more than four minutes without scoring. The Panthers commit their fourth turnover of the game and then Ames hits a sweet stepback jumper. Cofie sends a quick pass inside and Robinson flips up an off-balanced shot that rolls in plus a foul. It's a 14-0 run for the Cavaliers and the Panthers haven't scored in nearly six minutes.
UVA 15, Pitt 4 | 11:21 1H
Both teams open the game with a turnover and then Ishmael Leggett hits a floater to get the scoring started. Blake Buchanan is fouled and goes 1/2 from the free throw line. Jaland Lowe gets a mismatch with Anthony Robinson guarding him and Lowe blows past him for an easy layup. Robinson draws a foul and he too makes 1/2. Dai Dai Ames gets a clean look from the top of the key and knocks down the three to give Virginia its first basket and first lead of the game. Ames misfires on a three and Robinson is there for the putback. UVA mounts a 6-0 run and leads at the first media timeout.
UVA 7, Pitt 4 | 14:55 1H
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game:
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Jacob Cofie
Pitt: Damian Dunn, Ishmael Leggett, Jaland Lowe, Cameron Corhen, Austin Zack
UVA has confirmed via social media that Elijah Saunders is OUT tonight and will miss his third-straight game.
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Pitt 19-6 in the all-time series that dates back to December of 1957.
- The Cavaliers are 8-4 against the Panthers in games played in Pittsburgh and 5-2 at the Petersen Events Center.
- Virginia has won 15 of the last 18 games and eight of the last 10 against Pitt and is 12-3 against the Panthers since they joined the ACC in 2013, but Pitt has won the last two games in the series, including a 74-63 win in Charlottesville last season and a 68-65 victory for Pitt when these two teams last met at Petersen Events Center in January of 2023.
- UVA is 2-7 in games played away from Charlottesville this season and 1-5 in true road contests, picking up its lone true road win at Miami last Wednesday.
- Pittsburgh is currently eighth in the ACC standings with a 5-5 conference record, while Virginia is 15th in the league standings with a 3-8 record in ACC play.
