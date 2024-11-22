Virginia vs. St. John's Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (3-1) is set to take on St. John's (4-1) in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday night at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, The Bahamas. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 16, St. John's 35 | 2:59 First Half
Virginia 16, St. John's 35 | 2:59 First Half
A beautiful pass from Richmond sets up Smith for an alley-oop jam. 9-0 run for St. John's. Luis knocks down a free-throw line jumper, now an 11-0 run for the Johnnies. Another turnover leads to a put-back jam from Luis Jr on a missed three-pointer, he wasn't touched streaking to the lane for the put-back. Fundamental errors from UVA here early. No points in 6 minutes for the Hoos.
Smith knocks down a three-pointer and it's a 16-0 run for the Johnnies. UVA TO.
Virginia 16, St. John's 26 | 7:13 First Half
Buchanan hits a nice left-handed hook shot from the paint for his first FG of the matchup. 8-0 run for the Hoos.
Luis Jr responds with a clean three from the top of the key to end the Cavalier run. Iwuchukqu slams home a dunk for the Johnnies. Another transition chance leads to a Luis jam for the Johnnies. A quick offensive response for St. John's. Timeout Virginia.
Virginia 14, St. John's 19 | 10:03 First Half
Richmond misses both from the line. Aaron Scott knocks down a three-ball from the wing. Rohde hits a catch and shoot three for the first Virginia FG in 8+ minutes. Taine Murray hits a three of his own and its back-to-back threes for the Hoos. TO St. John's.
Virginia 8, St. John's 16 | 11:54 First Half
Wilcher connects on a midrange jumper to score right off the bench for St. John's. Wilcher hits a three on the very next possession after a Virginia turnover - a quick five points for him after checking into the contest.
Redshirt sophomore Anthony Robinson gets in for early minutes, he gets to the line but misses both free throws. 4 turnovers and a 4+ minute scoring drought early for Virginia - reminiscent of last night.
Robinson gets back to the free throw line after another strong take - he goes 1-2 from the stripe. Richmond crosses over and is fouled at the rim. Free throws coming for him.
Virginia 7, St. John's 11 | 14:30 First Half
Ames gets blocked and St. John's Luis Jr slams home a 360 breakaway slam to score the first points of the game. Saunders responds with a dunk of his own for the first UVA FG of the game. St. John's Kadary Richmond gets his first bucket of the game on a nice step through the lane. Buchanan gets fouled and knocks down one of two FT. Ejiofor cleans up a Luis Jr miss for an easy layup. Buchanan is fouled on a strong take at the rim - he knocks down one of two FT. Ames connects on his first three of the game. Saunders is blocked and an alley-oop to Richmond on the other end is finished for two. Ibine Ayo checks in for the Johnnies and hits his first three of the game. A strong offensive start for the Johnnies.
Virginia 0, St. John's 0 | 20:00 First Half
Virginia Starters: Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, TJ Power, and Blake Buchanan
St. John's Starters: Kadary Richmond, Deivon Smith, RJ Luis Jr, Aaron Scott, and Zubuy Ejiofor
As we await our 7pm ET tipoff between Virginia and St. John's on CBS Sports Network, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. St. John's Game Preview, Score Prediction
Pregame Notes for Virginia vs. St. John's
- St. John's leads Virginia 7-1 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1958.
- UVA won the most recent meeting between the two teams, a 68-50 victory for the Cavaliers over the Johnnies in the second round of the 2013 National Invitation Tournament.
- St. John's is 4-0 against UVA at home and defeated the Cavaliers 64-58 in the lone neutral site meeting between the two programs in 1986.
- Virginia is 52-49 against ranked opponents since 2009, the beginning of Tony Bennett's tenure at UVA, and is 0-1 against ranked opponents this season after suffering a 64-42 loss to No. 11 Tennessee on Thursday night.
- St. John's is ranked No. 22 in this week's AP Top 25 poll and No. 20 in this week's coaches poll.
Read more Virginia men's basketball news and content in the links below:
Virginia Basketball vs. St. John's Game Preview, Score Prediction
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Gets Skunked by Tennessee in The Bahamas
Virginia Basketball Falls to Tennessee 64-42 | Key Takeaways
Round Robin: Evaluating Virginia Basketball's 3-0 Start
ACC Basketball Weekly Roundup: Power Rankings and the Good, Bad, and Ugly
UVA Basketball Report Card: Evaluating Virginia Through Three Games