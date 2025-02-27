Virginia vs. Wake Forest Live Updates | NCAA Men’s Basketball
Virginia (13-14, 6-10 ACC) is set to take on Wake Forest (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Wednesday night at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 21, Wake Forest 18 | 10:32 1H
Hunter Sallis hits another mid-range jumper. Blake Buchanan goes up for a shot near the rim but changes his mind mid-air and gives to Murray for a layup. Hildreth tries to throw a lob to Reid but it goes in the basket instead for a lucky three-pointer. McKneely answers with a three-pointer on the other end. Dai Dai Ames uses a sweet spin move to get free in transition and then scores off the glass to give Virginia a 21-18 lead.
UVA 21, Wake 18 | 10:32 1H
Blake Buchanan wins the opening tipoff and then Elijah Saunders, who is getting his second-straight start tonight, hits an open baseline jumper. Hunter Sallis drives by Andrew Rohde down the lane and slams home a dunk with ease. Saunders pops to the left wing and Rohde gives him the pass for the open three. That's five early points for Saunders. Efton Reid sheds Jacob Cofie for a putback off the glass. Tre'Von Spillers gets free under the basket on an inbounds play and sends home a dunk. Isaac McKneely finds Rohde with a backdoor pass and he finishes the layup. Hildreth gets to the basket for another easy layup for Wake, but McKneely hits a tough shot on the other end in response. Virginia gets a stop and then Ames hits a pull-up jumper. Sallis backs down Rohde and gets to his spot in the paint for a short fallaway jumper. Saunders rejects the entry pass to Reid and that starts a fast break with Rohde sending a bounce pass to Taine Murray, who finishes off the glass. Hildreth drives and hits a lefty layup late in the shot clock. Both teams are converting at a high rate offensively, with Virginia shooting 60% and Wake Forest shooting 75% from the floor.
UVA 14, Wake 13 | 13:38 1H
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game:
Virginia - Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Blake Buchanan
Wake Forest - Cameron Hildreth, Ty-Laur Johnson, Hunter Sallis, Tre'Von Spillers, Efton Reid
Anthony Robinson has been ruled out for tonight's game with a foot injury.
As we await our 9pm ET tipoff for Virginia vs. Wake Forest on ESPNU, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Wake Forest Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Pregame Notes
- Wake Forest leads Virginia 72-71 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1911.
- UVA is 18-42 against Wake in Winston-Salem and 8-18 at LJVM Coliseum.
- The Cavaliers have won 12 of the last 14 meetings in the series and five of the last six at LJVM Coliseum, but the Demon Deacons beat Virginia 66-47 in Winston-Salem last season.
- This will be the fourth time Ron Sanchez has faced Wake Forest as a head coach, having gone 1-2 against the Demon Deacons in his time at Charlotte.
- Wake Forest is tied for fourth in the ACC standings with an 11-5 record, while Virginia is tied for 12th at 6-10 in ACC play.