Virginia Women's Lacrosse Falls to Boston College in ACC Quarterfinals
Eleven days after falling to Boston College on the road, the Cavaliers received a second crack at the Eagles on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the opening round of the ACC tournament. Despite the second opportunity, the Cavaliers could not find victory, losing 17-7.
In the opening stages, Virginia made its presence felt by taking an early 2-1 lead despite Boston College scoring the first after an errand pass by UVA goalie Mel Josephson on a clear. Still, UVA's Devon Gogerty quickly responded with a goal in transition as she muscled her way through two BC defenders to find nylon. The goal was Gogerty's second of the season and a massive one early in the contest.
After the goal from Gogerty, Addi Foster scored on the ensuing possession with a quick split dodge past her defender to find herself in front of goal. A goal-scoring drought ensued on both sides, with goalie Josephson picking up three key saves during that stretch to keep Virginia ahead. Then, with six seconds left in the first quarter, Mia Mascone passed it to former Virginia player Rachel Clark, who cut past her defender before scoring to knot the game at two.
In the second quarter, the Eagles capitalized early on a man-up to retake the lead. Still, Virginia refused to back down as Nicole Cruthirds scored in transition to tie the game again, but Boston College had other plans.
After the goal, Clark scored 26 seconds later, igniting a four-goal run for the Eagles to give them a 7-3 lead.
Jenna DiNardo responded with a free position shot in hopes of bringing Virginia back into the game, but it wasn't enough as Clark fired back to spark a 3-0 run for the Eagles to close the first half as the Cavs trailed 10-4.
In the second half, Kate Galica won the opening draw, starting an offensive possession that produced two shots. To start the half, Abby Manalang hit the post with her shot before BC's Shea Dolce saved Galica's shot. Dolce finished with 14 saves and a 66.7 save percentage.
After that, BC's offense, which ranks No. 1 in scoring offense, continued to click, outscoring Virginia 4-0 in the third quarter to firmly seize control of the contest, taking a 14-4 lead.
Madison Alaimo fired back for Virginia in the fourth quarter, but Clark again answered with a goal. Similarly, DiNardo responded with a free-position goal, but Clark again scored as she finished with six goals and one assist.
In the dying embers, Virginia's Katie Campel scored a consolation goal before Devon Russell netted the final goal of the evening to give Boston College a 17-7 win over the Cavaliers.
In a low-scoring day for Virginia, Jenna DiNardo led the way with two goals, while Addi Foster contributed a goal and assist. Mel Josephson finished with 11 saves and a 39.3 save percentage. At the draw circle, Kate Galica finished with five draw controls, while freshman Payton Sfreddo impressed with seven, a career-high for the freshman.
“I’m so, so proud of our fight to the end today," said Coach Sonia LaMonica. "This outcome will only fuel our fire further. We certainly improved from our last outing against BC, who had an amazing game tonight. But we’re fighters, and we’re going to keep getting better from this. So, overall, I’m just really proud of this team.”
Despite the loss, Virginia is almost certainly set to qualify for the NCAA tournament, which begins on Friday, May 9th.