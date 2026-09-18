Virginia Women’s Soccer Shuts Down Miami’s “Chaos”

Miami has been one of the ACC doormats in recent years, but they started this year off with a bang, getting the game winner vs Lipscomb in literally the last second of the game, and then coming back from a goal down against SMU for the win, with just 10 players. Folks in Miami were talking about the “Chaos” they unleashed on the press like it was Nolan Richardson’s “40 minutes of Hell.”

Miami couldn’t even bring it for even 5 minutes – against a Virginia team that is notoriously susceptible to the press – and announcer Dave Lombardo, the longtime coach of JMU women’s soccer, sussed it right out from the beginning, “Miami plays on a field that is just 65 yards wide. Klöckner is 76 yards wide and you can get lost out there.” Spoken like a man with some experience there.

Virginia started out on the front foo and recorded a pair of shots in the first five minutes of the game which was a welcome change from the Wake Forest game where they recorded just one shot in the entire first half. The first great scoring opportunity fell to Miami, however,r when just 10 minutes in, Jessica Kaye pounced on a loose ball, drove to the by-line and whizzed a cross that managed to elude two Virginia defenders and one Miami striker. There were six feet right there and by rights, that ball should have been in the back of the net, but as the ball fizzed past the goal, so did Miami’s best chance at scoring. The Hurricanes never really threatened goalkeeper Victoria Safradin again.

Virginia’s first best chance to score came courtesy of a lovely Carrie Helfrich cross that found Halpern on the back post. Halpern hit the ball with some authority but unfortunately right at Miami keeper Atlee Olofson. (Halpern had a hat-trick of chances with her head for the game proving that she can make the runs. If aerial skill is more hard work than innate feel, watch out ACC.)

The Hoos with a great chance as Carrie Helfrich finds Addison Halpern with the perfect placement, but the save is made off the header.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/3KpM8v3AyH — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 17, 2026

Around the 35’ mark, it started raining in Charlottesville and given how rain has impacted the Hoos thus far this season, I had a momentary panic. My fears turned out to be groundless as five minutes later, Aniyah Collier struck this rocket to give the Cavaliers the 1 – 0 lead.

41' | UVA 1, UM 0



The Hoos are on the board with the strike from Aniyah Collier!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/zr7jiCo6rX — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 17, 2026

First off, that is a perfect entry pass from Sarah Flammia, who with every game is stepping out of the shadow of big sister, Jill. And for her part, Collier delivered a striker’s goal: a perfect first touch and then the blast into the net. Virginia hasn’t had a forward in four years who could score this goal, and when Gio Canali returns from national team duty with Brazil’s U20 women’s team, Collier is just Virginia’s third striker.

The depth is further manifesting itself in the continued development of Sophia Bradley. This is Virginia’s third goal on the night (and Halpern’s second) but look at this defensive dig, and then immediate turn into the attack, from Bradley. (And this was the second play like this made in the game.) Halpern hit the ball well, but let’s face it, who knows what Miami’s central defender was doing on that play. But this goal is Bradley’s, and she’s proving more and more impactful as the season progresses.

This is her third year now, and for the first two years I feared she would just become another Alyssa Gorzak, an attacker who epitomizes the concept of the “replacement player.” Bradley is so much more: she’s comfortable playing sideline to sideline, she is big and quick, and she can be a defensive menace. It really is nice to see her continued development.

Miami also went down a player for hair pulling, which allowed Steve Swanson to empty his bench. Reese Mattern got extended minutes as Virginia’s wingbacks, collectively, had their worst performances of the season. Swanson does have some speed this year in Mattern and Collier, as well as Helen Olszewski, the latter two of which both possessing three more years of eligibility. I’m looking forward to their continued development.

The Verdict: Virginia took care of business with a workmanlike performance over the Hurricanes. The game was never in doubt, regardless of the hype Miami tried to bring.

Jeff White has a nice profile on Ella Carter.

Next Up: Virginia has a long week before hosting North Carolina next Friday, September 25th. Game time is 7:00pm and the game will be on ACC Network Extra. Perhaps the most shocking result of the young season was this past Sunday when Duke hosted then #1 Stanford and destroyed the Cardinal 5 – 0. That was until North Carolina hosted Duke on Thursday and dismantled the Blue Devils by a score of 4 - 2. Both UNC and UVa should have their U20 Women’s World Cup American contingent back as the US lost to Brazil on Wednesday. The word is that Pearl Cecil is injured, but all three Tar Heels look to be fit. May the homefield advantage carry forward for the Cavaliers next Friday.