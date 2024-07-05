Virginia Women's Basketball to Play in Thanksgiving Tournament in Puerto Rico
Virginia women's basketball is set to play in the 2024 Discover Puerto Rico Shootout, a Thanksgiving week non-conference tournament during the 2024-2025 season. The field for the event includes UVA, Washington State, Wyoming, Green Bay, Drake, and Norfolk State, but the Cavaliers will play three of those teams on consecutive days.
Virginia will face Green Bay on Thursday, November 28th, Washington State on Friday, November 29th, and Wyoming on Saturday, November 30th at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. Admission is free for all of the games, but they will only be viewable online with a paid subscription to FloHoops.
2024 Discover Puerto Rico Shootout
Thursday, November 28th at 11am: Virginia vs. Green Bay
Friday, November 29th at 4pm: Virginia vs. Washington State
Saturday, November 30th at 1:10pm: Virginia vs. Wyoming
Last season's November non-conference tournament also took Coach Mox and the Cavaliers to the Caribbean to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic, where they defeated Tulane 81-59 and fell to then-reigning national champions LSU 76-73.
Each of the teams Virginia will face in the Puerto Rico Shootout competed in a postseason tournament last year. Green Bay went 27-7, won the Horizon League conference tournament, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament, but the Phoenix underwent a coaching change this offseason with Kayla Karius replacing the retired Kevin Borseth. Washington State, who will compete as an affiliate of the West Coast Conference following the demise of the Pac-12, turned in a 21-15 overall record and, like UVA, played in the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), advancing to the semifinals as a No. 1 seed in the field. Wyoming went 18-15 overall and 11-7 in the Mountain West, earning a spot in the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) and reaching the quarterfinals.
With this announcement, four of Virginia's non-conference matchups have been revealed for the 2024-2025 women's basketball season. As previously announced, the Cavaliers will host Auburn as part of the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, December 5th at John Paul Jones Arena.