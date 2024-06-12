Virginia Women's Basketball to Host Auburn in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia women's basketball will host Auburn as part of the second-annual ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge on Thursday, December 5th at John Paul Jones Arena.
Click here to see the complete schedule and matchups for the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, which were announced on Wednesday.
Virginia is hosting a game in the ACC/SEC Challenge for the second year in a row. The Cavaliers came from behind to earn an 87-81 overtime victory over Missouri in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023.
UVA and Auburn will meet for the seventh time, with the Cavaliers currently leading the all-time series 5-1. This will be the first matchup between these two programs since 2015, when Virginia earned a 69-52 road victory at Auburn.
In the 2023-2024 season, Auburn posted a 20-12 overall record and an 8-8 mark in the SEC. The Tigers returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, but suffered a 69-59 loss to Arizona in the First Four.
Virginia, meanwhile, made its first postseason appearance since 2018 by beating High Point in the first round of the inaugural WBIT. The Cavaliers went 16-16 overall, 7-11 in the ACC, and posted wins over four ranked opponents for the first time in 15 years.
See the complete schedule and matchups for the 2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge below:
Wednesday, December 4th
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, December 5th
Boston College at Arkansas
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Kentucky at North Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Stanford at LSU
Auburn at Virginia
The 2023 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge, the inaugural edition of the Challenge, ended in a 7-7 tie. See the results of the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge here.