Virginia Women's Lacrosse Earns No. 5 Seed, Will Host LIU in NCAA First Round
Virginia women's lacrosse (14-4) has earned the No. 5 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship and will take on Long Island University (11-7) in the first round on Friday, May 10th at Klockner Stadium at 3pm on ESPN+. The winner of that game will advance to take on the winner of Florida (17-2) and North Carolina (10-6) in the second round on Sunday (May 12) at 1pm at Klockner Stadium.
The Cavaliers qualified for 27-straight NCAA Tournaments under Julie Myers and Sonia LaMonica kept that streak going by leading Virginia back to the tournament in her first season as head coach. UVA is making its 28th-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 35th in program history.
Virginia has won 14 games for the first time since 2010 and matched a program record with six ACC wins. That included victories over No. 3 Boston College, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 6 James Madison and then a win over North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals that snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Tar Heels.
Sonia LaMonica shared ACC Coach of the Year honors and Kate Galica was named the ACC Freshman of the Year. Eight Cavaliers were named All-ACC selections:
First Team: Morgan Schwab
Second Team: Maggie Bostain, Katia Carnevale, Mackenzie Hoeg, Kiki Shaw
All-Freshman: Kate Galica Madison Alaimo, Jenna Dinardo
This will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Long Island, who made the jump to Division I in 2020 and won the NEC Championship for the first time on Saturday. The Sharks opened the season on a six-game losing streak, but have won 11 of their last 12 and arrive at the NCAA Tournament riding a 10-game winning streak.
Virginia is seeking its fourth national championship and first since 2004.