Virginia Women's Lacrosse Takes Down North Carolina in ACC Quarterfinals
For the first time in nearly a decade, Virginia women's lacrosse defeated North Carolina.
Two months after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Tar Heels on their home field, the Cavaliers got their revenge in a significantly more important game, taking down UNC in the ACC Tournament.
Behind a much-improved effort in the cage and at the draw from the first meeting, No. 5 seed Virginia (14-3) took down No. 4 seed North Carolina (10-6) in a 13-12 thriller in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ACC Women's Lacrosse Championship on Wednesday afternoon at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.
The Cavaliers advance to take on No. 1 seed Syracuse in Friday's semifinals.
Back on February 23rd, North Carolina came to Klockner Stadium for the ACC opener. And while Sonia LaMonica's Cavaliers put up an admirable effort, the Tar Heels ultimately walked out with a 10-9 win in overtime. UNC had a pivotal advantage in draw controls in that game, winning the draw 15-8. UVA goalie Mel Josephson, who otherwise has had a tremendous first season at the Cavalier starter, made only four saves.
In the rematch in the ACC Tournament, Virginia flipped the script in both of those categories, winning the draw 15-14 thanks to seven draw controls from Kate Galica and five from Kate Miller, who both had big-time games, combining for five goals and seven total points.
Despite evening things out at the draw, North Carolina still outshot Virginia 32-25 and had a 23-17 edge in shots on goal. But that advantage was essentially wiped away by Mel Josephson, who had 11 saves, including eight clutch stops in the second half.
Miller helped Virginia get off to a fast start, scoring and then assisting on a Mackenzie Hoeg goal to give the Cavaliers a quick 2-0 lead less than two minutes in. North Carolina responded by scoring four of the next five goals. Kate Galica added two goals of her own, including one with 42 seconds left to tie things up at 4-4 at the end of the opening period.
After Darcy Felter scored to put UNC back in front, Jenna Dinardo scored back-to-back goals and Miller tallied her second as part of a 3-0 run to give Virginia a 7-5 lead. North Carolina closed the half on a three-goal run, with each being an unassisted goal by a different scorer. That gave the Tar Heels an 8-7 halftime lead.
After making only three saves in the first half, Josephson flipped a switch in the second, making four saves in third and four more in the fourth. Caroline Godine scored to answer Galica's game-tying goal in the third quarter, but the Tar Heels would then go nearly 13 minutes without scoring again.
Virginia went on a 4-0 run to end the period, including a pair of goals from Mackenzie Hoeg, outscoring North Carolina 5-1 in the third to take a 12-9 lead to the fourth.
The Cavaliers didn't score again until just a couple of minutes left in regulation, leaning heavily on their defense to take them to the finish line. North Carolina got goals from Kiley Mottice and Alyssa Long to get back within one at 12-11 with 8:15 still left on the clock.
Josephson and the Cavalier defense stood tall after that, denying the Tar Heels again and again, including a forced shot clock violation with four minutes to go.
After being held without a point for nearly the entire game, the quarterback of Virginia's offense made her presence felt at the most important moment, as Morgan Schwab sent a beautiful pass to the front of the crease to Jenna Dinardo, who completed the play with an equally beautiful finish to push the Cavalier lead back to two with 2:35 remaining.
North Carolina got back within one on an Ashley Humphrey goal with 48 seconds left. The Tar Heels won the ensuing faceoff and had a quality chance to tie the game on the final possession, but Josephson made a big-time clutch save on a bouncing shot from Kiley Mottice with 30 seconds left to seal Virginia's epic 13-12 victory.
Josephson finished with 11 saves to lead the UVA defense. On the other end, Jenna Dinardo paced the Cavaliers with three goals and two assists, while Kate Galica and Mackenzie Hoeg each had a hat trick. Kate Miller tallied two goals and two assists.
The win snaps UVA's 14-game losing streak to North Carolina and advances Virginia to the semifinals, where the Cavaliers will take on No. 1 seed Syracuse on Friday at 5pm on the ACC Network.