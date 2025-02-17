Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 2/17

Cavaliers Now

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with 16 different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 25 UVA sporting events.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of February 17th-23rd, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

Monday, February 17th

All day (2/16-2/18): Women's Golf - Moon Golf Invitational, Suntree Country Club (Melbourne, FL)

8pm: Men's Basketball vs. Duke, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN

Tuesday, February 18th

All day (2/18-2/22): ACC Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, Greensboro Aquatic Center (Greensboro, NC), ACC Network Extra

5pm: Men's Lacrosse vs. High Point, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Wednesday, February 19th

3pm: Baseball vs. George Washington, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC network Extra

Thursday, February 20th

4pm: Softball vs. Delaware, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. California, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, February 21st

All day: Track & Field - Arkansas Qualifier, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)

All day: Track & Field - Terrier DMR Challenge, Boston University Track & Tennis Center (Boston, MA), FloTrack

All day (2/21-2/22): Track & Field - Virginia Tech Challenge, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)

2:30pm: Softball vs. UConn, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)

4pm: Women's Tennis vs. Clemson, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

5pm: Softball vs. Delaware, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)

7pm: Wrestling vs. Pittsburgh, UVA Aquatics & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Baseball vs. Oregon State, Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX), D1Baseball.com (subscription required)

Saturday, February 22nd

All day (2/22-2/23): Men's Golf - Next Man Up Individual, Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, NC)

12pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Stanford, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

12pm: Men's Lacrosse at Ohio State, Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium (Columbus, OH), Big Ten+

1pm: Baseball vs, Minnesota, Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX), D1Baseball.com (subscription required)

4pm: Men's Basketball at North Carolina, Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC), ESPN

4pm: Softball vs. Longwood, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)

Sunday, February 23rd

11am: Softball vs. UConn, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)

12pm: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia Tech, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

12pm: Men's & Women's Squash at Princeton, Princeton's Meadows Neighborhood (Princeton, NJ)

1:30pm: Softball vs. Penn, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)

5pm: Baseball vs. Oklahoma, Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX), D1Baseball.com (subscription required)

6pm: Women's Basketball vs. Stanford, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

