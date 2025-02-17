Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 2/17
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with 16 different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 25 UVA sporting events.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of February 17th-23rd, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Monday, February 17th
All day (2/16-2/18): Women's Golf - Moon Golf Invitational, Suntree Country Club (Melbourne, FL)
8pm: Men's Basketball vs. Duke, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN
Tuesday, February 18th
All day (2/18-2/22): ACC Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, Greensboro Aquatic Center (Greensboro, NC), ACC Network Extra
5pm: Men's Lacrosse vs. High Point, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Wednesday, February 19th
3pm: Baseball vs. George Washington, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC network Extra
Thursday, February 20th
4pm: Softball vs. Delaware, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
7pm: Women's Basketball vs. California, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Friday, February 21st
All day: Track & Field - Arkansas Qualifier, Randal Tyson Track Center (Fayetteville, AR)
All day: Track & Field - Terrier DMR Challenge, Boston University Track & Tennis Center (Boston, MA), FloTrack
All day (2/21-2/22): Track & Field - Virginia Tech Challenge, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)
2:30pm: Softball vs. UConn, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
4pm: Women's Tennis vs. Clemson, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
5pm: Softball vs. Delaware, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
7pm: Wrestling vs. Pittsburgh, UVA Aquatics & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Baseball vs. Oregon State, Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX), D1Baseball.com (subscription required)
Saturday, February 22nd
All day (2/22-2/23): Men's Golf - Next Man Up Individual, Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, NC)
12pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Stanford, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
12pm: Men's Lacrosse at Ohio State, Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium (Columbus, OH), Big Ten+
1pm: Baseball vs, Minnesota, Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX), D1Baseball.com (subscription required)
4pm: Men's Basketball at North Carolina, Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC), ESPN
4pm: Softball vs. Longwood, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
Sunday, February 23rd
11am: Softball vs. UConn, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
12pm: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia Tech, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
12pm: Men's & Women's Squash at Princeton, Princeton's Meadows Neighborhood (Princeton, NJ)
1:30pm: Softball vs. Penn, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
5pm: Baseball vs. Oklahoma, Dell Diamond (Round Rock, TX), D1Baseball.com (subscription required)
6pm: Women's Basketball vs. Stanford, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network