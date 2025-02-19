Ryan Colsey Leads Virginia Lacrosse to 17-8 Win Over High Point
Coming into Tuesday's game, junior attackman Ryan Colsey's career-high for points in a single game was three. Well, he surpassed that mark in the first quarter alone on Tuesday night. Colsey erupted for nine points on six goals and three assists and No. 14 Virginia (1-1) recovered from Saturday's setback loss to Richmond with a 17-8 victory over High Point (2-2) on Tuesday night at Klockner Stadium.
This game came just three days after UVA's last time out and maybe that was a good thing, as the Cavaliers were eager to put their disappointing 13-10 defeat to Richmond on a rainy, cold Saturday behind them. Based on the way the Hoos responded from the jump, it seems they've done just that. It took Colsey just 62 seconds to find the back of the net off of a feed from Griffin Schutz to get the scoring started. Colsey then assisted on goals from Will Inderlied and Truitt Sunderland to make it 3-0 in favor of Virginia.
High Point would score twice in the opening period, but Colsey posted two more points in the first quarter, one on an unassisted goal and one on an assist to short-stick defensive midfielder Noah Chizmar to give UVA a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers scored the first two goals of the second quarter to narrow the UVA lead to just two, but Colsey fired back with his third goal of the game on a man-up opportunity. Still, the game remained a tight three-goal margin late in the second quarter before the Hoos finished with a flurry of goals from Sunderland, Schutz, and Jack Walshe in the final two minutes to put Virginia ahead 10-4 at halftime.
Kyle Morris started the game in cage and turned in a .556 save percentage with five saves and four goals allowed in his 30 minutes on the field before Matthew Nunes came on to play most of the second half and finished with two saves and four goals allowed, though he faced only six shots on goal.
High Point scored the first goal of the second half on a man-up opportunity, but never got closer than five as the Cavaliers responded with goals from Colsey, Thomas Mencke, and McCabe Millon. Virginia led 15-6 at the end of the third quarter, put it in cruise control for most of the fourth quarter, and coasted to the 17-8 victory.
Ryan Colsey led the way offensively for Virginia with his six goals and three assists, while Truitt Sunderland bounced back from his quiet two-point day against Richmond by posting three goals and two assists. Thomas Mencke had two goals, McCabe Millon had a goal and three assists, and six other Cavaliers found the back of the net.
Virginia had a 15-13 advantage at the faceoff X, but UVA's two primary faceoff specialists dominated, with Anthony Ghobriel going 7/12 and Andrew Greenspan winning 8/12. The Cavaliers won the groundball battle 40-27 and caused 14 of High Point's 23 turnovers, including seven failed clears by the Panthers. UVA was better on the clear than against Richmond, going 19/22, but still had a few sloppy turnovers and is still working out some kinks in its substitution game.
After starting the season with three-straight home games, Virginia now hits the road for its next three games and won't play at Klockner Stadium again for nearly a month. First, the Cavaliers will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on Ohio State on Saturday, February 22nd at 12pm ET. That game will be streamed on Big Ten+ with a paid subscription required in order to watch.
