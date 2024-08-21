Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 8/21

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of August 20th-25th, updated with final scores following each event

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

The 2023-2024 Virginia Athletics year is officially underway and that means the return of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes games for the Virginia women's and men's soccer teams and preseason exhibitions for UVA volleyball and field hockey.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of August 20th-25th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.

Thursday, August 22nd

5:30pm: Virginia women's soccer at Penn State, Jeffrey Field (University Park, PA), Big Ten+

7pm: Virginia men's soccer vs. Rider, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, August 24th

1pm: Virginia field hockey vs. Richmond (Exhibition), UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA)

6pm: Virginia volleyball vs. James Madison (Exhibition), Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)

Sunday, August 25th

12pm: Virginia women's soccer vs. Utah Valley, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Virginia men's soccer vs. Colgate, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

