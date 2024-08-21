Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 8/21
The 2023-2024 Virginia Athletics year is officially underway and that means the return of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes games for the Virginia women's and men's soccer teams and preseason exhibitions for UVA volleyball and field hockey.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of August 20th-25th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.
Thursday, August 22nd
5:30pm: Virginia women's soccer at Penn State, Jeffrey Field (University Park, PA), Big Ten+
7pm: Virginia men's soccer vs. Rider, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, August 24th
1pm: Virginia field hockey vs. Richmond (Exhibition), UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA)
6pm: Virginia volleyball vs. James Madison (Exhibition), Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)
Sunday, August 25th
12pm: Virginia women's soccer vs. Utah Valley, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Virginia men's soccer vs. Colgate, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
