Predicting UVA Football’s Schedule Using EA Sports College Football 25
With the season rapidly approaching, here at Virginia Cavaliers on SI, we are looking for every possible way to predict or gain insight into the 2024 UVA football season. Today we are taking an impractical approach to predicting Virginia’s schedule by simulating it on EA Sports College Football 25 dynasty mode.
In my conquest with the Virginia Cavaliers, I mustered a 7-5 record in the regular season, but you are not here for that. Below you can find the schedule breakdown of the Virginia Cavaliers 2024 season, simulated by EA Sports.
Week One: Virginia Cruises Past Richmond 36-6
Richmond is portrayed in the game as FCS East since only FBS teams are in the game. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers are predicted to dominate in their season opener. Notable statistics include a two-touchdown, three-interception day for Anthony Colandrea, and 78 yards rushing on three carries for Andre Greene Jr. Yes, you read that correctly.
Week Two: Virginia Defeats Wake Forest 30-29
After trailing 21-9 headed into the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers scored 21 points to comeback and defeat the Demon Deacons on the road. It's been two games, and it's safe to say this computer enjoys headlines. This game also loves Andre Greene Jr., with the transfer recording six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Will Bettridge also hit a 50-yard field goal, which would be three more yards than his career long.
Week Three: Virginia Falls to Maryland 39-31 in Double OT
The Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season to the Terrapins, losing in double overtime after outscoring Maryland 14-3 in the fourth quarter to send the game to extras. In 2023, Virginia had a fourth-quarter margin of -60, but so far the computer has Virginia controlling the fourth quarter, a good sign of things to come?
Week Four: Virginia Defeats Coastal Carolina 20-16
3-1! Virginia’s last start better than 3-1 was in 2019 when the Cavaliers started 4-0. Chris Tyree showed his versatility as a return man in this contest with two punt returns for a combined 35 yards.
Week Five: Bye
Week Six: Virginia Loses Shootout to Boston College 49-44
Anthony Colandrea threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns, but the effort was not enough to defeat Boston College at home. Chris Tyree recorded 182 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, while Malachi Fields registered 114 yards and one touchdown.
Week Seven: Virginia Falls to Louisville 28-21
Virginia led 13-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but a 21-point effort by the Cardinals lifted themselves over the Hoos.
Week Eight: Virginia Crushed by Clemson 55-20
The story of the season is beginning to emerge, the defense. The Cavaliers ranked last in scoring defense in the ACC last season…
Week Nine: Virginia Even More Crushed by North Carolina 34-6
The computer has the Cavaliers hitting an in-season slump. Virginia falls to 3-5 on the season.
Week Ten: Bye
If college football has two bye weeks, why can’t the NFL do that as well?
Week 11: Virginia Bounces Back with 29-25 Win Over Pittsburgh
Virginia rifles back with a 20-11 fourth quarter to defeat Pittsburgh on the road. Anthony Colandrea threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, not too shabby.
Week 12: Virginia Loses to Notre Dame 35-14
Not too much needs to be said about this game. Virginia sits at 4-6, two wins outside a bowl game with two games to go.
Week 13: Virginia Falls to SMU 37-16
If this result occurred, it would hurt a lot for Virginia football fans, but of course, this is just a simulation. This loss eliminated the Cavaliers from bowl game contention.
Week 14: Virginia Falls to Virginia Tech 29-28
November, the month of pain? Seems like the computer has concocted a painful end to the season for the Cavaliers. Virginia led 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Season Review: 4-8 Record
Anthony Colandrea threw for 3,154 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, which would be exceptional for the Cavaliers. Kobe Pace led the way on the ground with 534 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Tyree led the way receiving with 906 yards and seven touchdowns.
Defensively, Kam Robinson led the team with four interceptions, and Chico Bennett Jr. led the team with 4.5 sacks. Corey Thomas Jr. led the team in solo tackles with 61. But it seems like those pieces did not come together well enough to field an effective defense, at least according to the simulation...
