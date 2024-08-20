Virginia Football Injury Report: Brian Stevens Returns, McKale Boley 'Hopeful'
Slowly, but surely, the Virginia offensive line is getting healthy. After missing starters Brian Stevens and McKale Boley for more than a week, Tony Elliott was happy to report on Monday that Stevens has since returned to being a full participant in practice and is "hopeful" that Boley will be able to return sometime next week in advance of UVA's season-opener against Richmond.
"[Brian] Stevens is back, rolling, and we're hoping that sometime this week, before we get ready to really dive in to Richmond prep, that we'll get [McKale] Boley back," Elliott said. "But, Brian's been back practicing. He started back last week and has looked good. Boley's doing some stuff, in the underwater treadmill, in the AlterG, trying to get his conditioning up. He'll be back on the land this week and then hopeful for next week. But again, you're dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Those things are tricky."
The return of Stevens to practice is paramount for the Cavaliers, as he took over as UVA's starting center in week 3 last season and was exceptional in that spot, earning an All-ACC honorable mention after rating as the top run-blocking center in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus. This year, Stevens has been named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the top center in college football. Boley, meanwhile developed significantly in his sophomore season, starting all 12 games at left tackle for the Cavaliers. His return will also be pivotal for protecting whichever quarterback Virginia ends up starting.
READ MORE: Tony Elliott Open to Playing Both Quarterbacks
Elliott didn't offer any specific updates on other injured Cavaliers, but emphasized that Virginia's roster is getting healthier as a whole as fall camp comes to a close this week.
"We're getting a lot of guys back this week, so for the next week and a half, as we prime up for gametime, we should have some more continuity," Elliott said.
Of course, there are still a few notable players out for Virginia in addition to Boley. Junior running back Xavier Brown and junior wide receiver JR Wilson are both unlikely to be available in time for the start of the season, which is less than two weeks away, but Elliott expects both players to return early in the season, if not by week 1. Senior linebacker James Jackson missed most of fall camp rehabbing from an offseason cleanup, but should be ready to go by the time the season begins.
Senior defensive end Bryce Carter and graduate offensive lineman Drake Metcalf suffered long-term injuries, though Elliott noted that Metcalf could return from the Achilles injury he suffered back in the spring by November or even October. Unfortunately, four Cavaliers have been lost for the season: junior linebacker Stevie Bracey, sophomore defensive end Mekhi Buchanan, junior offensive lineman Noah Hartsoe, and freshman wide receiver Triston Ward.
