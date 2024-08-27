Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 8/27

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of August 27-September 1, updated with final scores following each event

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, volleyball, cross country, football, and men's and women's soccer teams.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of August 27th-September 1st, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.

Thursday, August 29th

7pm: Virginia Men's Soccer vs. Saint Joseph's, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, August 30th

4pm: Field Hockey at Penn State, Penn State Field Hockey Complex (University Park, PA), Big Ten+

4:30pm: Volleyball vs. Marist, ODU Volleyball Center (Norfolk, VA)

Saturday, August 31st

9:15am: Cross Country - Spider Alumni Open, Pole Green Park (Mechanicsville, VA)

12pm: Volleyball vs. William & Mary, ODU Volleyball Center (Norfolk, VA)

6pm: Football vs. Richmond, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Volleyball at Old Dominion, ODU Volleyball Center (Norfolk, VA), ESPN+

Sunday, September 1st

6pm: Women's Soccer at James Madison, Sentara Park (Harrisonburg, VA), ESPN+

