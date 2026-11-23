Ahead of the 2014-15 academic year, the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash was born — a way to expand the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry to a holistic battleground of the 22 varsity sports both schools have. Each Cavaliers-Hokies contest is worth one point towards the overall tally (or half points, if teams play twice).

Since its inception, Virginia has won seven of the 10 Clashes — including a four-year win streak. Virginia Tech has only won three years, and one of them came on a tiebreaker. The 2019-2020 Clash was canceled due to COVID-19 but the Cavaliers led by a point and probably would have gone on to win overall, given Virginia's dominance in spring sports.

This year, heading into the Commonwealth Cup football game, the Hokies lead the Cavaliers 3.5-1.5 through six competitions. There are still 16 remaining. Here is a quick rundown of this season's matches, before a full tally of every point below.

2026-27 battles (Virginia Tech leads 3.5-1.5)

Men’s soccer (Oct. 2.): Hokies win 2-1

Volleyball (Oct. 14): Cavaliers win 3-1

Volleyball (Oct. 16): Hokies win 3-0

Women’s soccer: Cavaliers win 1-0

Men’s XC: Hokies finish ahead (ACCs)

Women’s XC: Hokies finish ahead (ACCs)

Volleyball was split, which is why each school has a half point. The cross country score is also different, as the Cavaliers and Hokies did not have a clear duel in the regular season. Because of that, a full point was awarded for a better finish at the ACC Championships.

The upcoming football game will be the last Clash matchup until January (men's basketball, women's basketball and wrestling).

Previous Clashes

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Since the fall of 2014, Virginia has a 102-64 lead on Virginia Tech in terms of total Clash points. There are blowouts on both sides (women's swimming, women's tennis and men's golf for the Cavaliers, wrestling and softball for the Hokies). Overall, though, Virginia has emerged victorious more often than not.

Sport Leader (Since 2014-15) Football Hokies (8-2) Men's Soccer Cavaliers (7-2-3) Women's Soccer Cavaliers (7-1-1) Volleyball Cavaliers (5-3-4) Men's Cross Country Cavaliers (9-3) Women's Cross Country Tied (6-6) Men's Basketball Cavaliers (3-0-8) Women's Basketball Hokies (4-3-4) Women's Swimming and Diving Cavaliers (11-0) Men's Swimming and Diving Hokies (8-3) Men's Indoor Track and Field Hokies (9-2) Women's Indoor Track and Field Hokies (8-3) Wrestling Hokies (11-0) Baseball Cavaliers (7-3) Women's Lacrosse Cavaliers (9-1) Men's Tennis Cavaliers (9-1) Women's Tennis Cavaliers (10-0) Softball Hokies (10-0-1) Men's Golf Cavaliers (10-0) Women's Golf Cavaliers (8-1) Men's Outdoor Track and Field Hokies (6-4) Women's Outdoor Track and Field Cavaliers (7-3)

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac (14) tips a pass attempt by Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) resulting in an interception by Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (not pictured) in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The distant (and strange) future

Things could start to get very...weird.

The proposed Protect College Sports Act was recently revised to include the changes that Clemson, Miami, Florida State and North Carolina wanted. Those changes mean that schools could become self-declared free agents much sooner than originally anticipated. If approved, there will not be a mandatory three-year independent period, nor a cap of 20 teams per conference (it would be raised to 22).

In particular, this matters because Virginia and North Carolina will likely be courted by the Big Ten and SEC given their location, elite academics and generally strong play in most sports. This has been mentioned in several reports.

Should the Cavaliers leave the ACC, they would most likely be leaving their in-state foe behind — which would impact the consistency with which the Commonwealth's top athletic programs play one another. This situation will be worth monitoring.