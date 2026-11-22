UVA Opens As Slim Underdog at Virginia Tech
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For the first time since early September, Virginia football has won consecutive games. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is on a three-game losing streak during which it has been outscored by an average of three scores per game. The timing is perfect for the Cavaliers heading into Rivalry Week.
This year, Virginia will head to Lane Stadium to take on the Hokies. The Cavaliers are still searching for their first road win in the rivalry since 1998. Can they make that happen?
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are 3.5-point underdogs in Blacksburg, Va.
Those are Virginia's best road odds in the rivalry since 2018, when the Cavaliers were five-point favorites at Lane Stadium. The fact that this game is predicted to be so close says a lot about both teams.
The road to the Commonwealth Cup
Entering the season, both programs had high expectations — for different reasons. Virginia was coming off of a program-best 11 wins, and returned many members of that core. Virginia Tech had brought on Coach James Franklin, who had kept Penn State in the national spotlight for a decade.
Fast forward to November, and neither program got what they had envisioned for the 2026 season.
The Cavaliers were ranked No. 25 at one point — and then proceeded to go on a 2-5 slump. The Hokies were undefeated heading into their Pitt game, and then also went 2-5. The difference is that Virginia has moved past its October dumps and is on a two-game win streak, while Virginia Tech is on an 0-3 streak.
There's one more interesting similarity, though. Neither team has a marquee win. The closest thing to one would be the Hokies' win over an average Clemson team. Excluding that game, neither team has a win over any of the top eight teams in the ACC standings.
Maybe Virginia Tech should get props for defeating the Tigers — but then how on Earth did the Hokies lose at Cal and get blown out by Stanford? Since they joined the ACC, the Cardinal only have one ACC road win by more than two points, which was a three-score win in Blacksburg. That loss firmly qualifies Virginia Tech as a bad team.
But if the Hokies are a bad team, where does Virginia check in given that it still doesn't have a win away from Scott Stadium, and its best wins are against a trio of 5-6 teams?
The battle for the Commonwealth Cup is the perfect barometer. And it's a pretty important one.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock