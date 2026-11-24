It is officially shopping season — Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday hallmarks of American consumerism are almost here. So is the newest addition to the shopping spree, the college football transfer portal.

At this point in the season, general managers have been assembling their wishlists and gearing up to retain as many of their key players as possible. The thing is, that's not always possible. There will be a great deal of transfers out, as well as in.

So who can Virginia keep?

Cavaliers can afford to let go

TE Connor Cox (one year remaining)

WR Ty’Lyric Coleman (one year)

RB Peyton Lewis (two years)

S Ethan Minter (two years)

WR Kam Courtney (two years)

Four of these five Cavaliers have started at least one game to detrimental results. Cox has not been able to fill the huge void left by Sage Ennis, Coleman is averaging eight yards per game, Lewis has seldom seen the field, Minter lost his starting job and Courtney hasn’t taken a sizable step forward from his 2025 campaign. All of them are talented, but Virginia needs more.

The great big question

QB Eli Holstein (one year)

It is simple — Virginia can hand all the keys to Holstein for 2027, keep him but bring in competition or simply bid farewell. Holstein has only seen action in a few games, but has shown flashes of excellence with a potent deep ball and solid mechanics. He happens to play the most important position.

Talented player, not getting snaps

RB Noah Vaughn (one year remaining)

Various deep depth pieces

Vaughn is in a strange spot. He is averaging just 3.5 carries per game (most of which came early in the season). Vaughn could stick around, but he also could explore portal options to be a starter for his final year of eligibility outside of the Power Four.

Virginia should want back

S Montino Williams (three years)

WR Rico Flores Jr. (one year)

RB Jekail Middlebrook (one year)

RB Solomon Beebe (two years)

P Elijah Slibeck (one year)

LB Justin Rowe (three years)

LB Myles Brown (two years)

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This is an intriguing crew. Williams looks the part of a rising star, but the Cavaliers could also spend big in the portal to get a dominant force like they did with Brandyn Hillman last offseason. Flores was exceptional against Delaware — but his college career has been decimated by injury. Maybe Virginia can retain him for a bargain deal. That previous sentence applies to Middlebrook too, who has been picking up steam lately (although he was just a bit above average for most of the season).

Beebe, like Middlebrook, is a powerful receiving weapon who hasn’t always been utilized properly. If his talents are maximized, he is worth keeping. On the specialist front, Slibeck actually owns an ACC Specialist of the Week honor from a time he filled in for Daniel Sparks. Slibeck could be one of the best punters in the conference.

Rowe and Brown have filled in for the injured Maddox Marcellus — and have looked like capable starters. They both have strong upside.

Young players with star upside, but risk of leaving

WR Josaiah Abdullah (three years remaining)

RB Xay Davis (three years remaining)

NT Sichan John (three years remaining)

Each of these players are extremely talented and have made big plays already, but are also buried on the depth chart behind established starters. If they are willing to come off the bench once again in 2027, the Cavaliers would certainly love to have them back.

In a similar but larger vein, use em or lose em

SPUR Corey Costner (three years)

OL Jon Adair (three years)

OL Greyson Reid (three years)

CB Josaiah Persinger (three years)

These four should be starters in 2027. If not, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them pursue other opportunities. In particular, Costner and Persinger have consistently performed well for Virginia and deserve to start.

Must-keep

LB Kam Robinson (one year)

S Brandyn Hillman (one year)

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White (one year)

WR Da’Shawn Martin (two years)

CB Omillio Agard (two years)

OL Ben York (two years)

CB Justin Ross (two years)

LB Maddox Marcellus (one year)

TE John Rogers (two years)

NT Anthony Britton (one year)

DT Jason Hammond (one year)

This would be the foundational core of the 2027 team.

Robinson and Hillman could pursue NFL opportunities, but given their injuries this year, their stock isn’t nearly high enough given how elite they are. Both stars could stick around for their fifth year to boost that stock. The same story applies to Fobbs-White, who leads the ACC in pressures but could benefit from another strong season.

Martin has emerged as Virginia’s clear No. 1 receiver. While his peers have often underperformed, Martin has made highlight catch after highlight catch. He is certainly a risk of leaving for an SEC contender (like Trell Harris did), but if it is possible to retain him, this is a no-brainer.

Agard, York and Ross should be bargain deals for the Cavaliers. All three are on the doorstep of breaking out as superstar players. Marcellus is too — and given his injury, perhaps he chooses to stick around for one more year. Rogers, Britton and Hammond are consistently underrated. All three should be sticking around as high-impact starters.