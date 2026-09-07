Who could break out for Virginia against Norfolk State?

After taking down a strong ACC opponent, Virginia will now face an FCS team that went 1-11 last season. The Cavaliers are favored by north of 40 points — and even that figure is likely a massive underestimate. Virginia has a chance to score north of 70, especially given its abundance of competitive depth.

Most starters will likely be sidelined after a few drives. That situation opens the door for backups to earn a bulk of the snaps. Some of them could capitalize on that rare increase in playing time. Here are some reserves who could break out as genuine role players Friday.

RB Peyton Lewis

Lewis is in need of a do-over. He only received six carries (for 10 yards) in his Virginia debut. His carries came in obvious run situations when the Cavaliers aimed to drain the game clock. A game against an FCS team is the perfect time to experiment with the run game, 22 personnel and other creative attempts to feature different skill position players.

QB Cole Geer

Starting quarterback Beau Pribula will almost certainly not play the entire game against a vastly inferior FCS opponent. He likely will not play past halftime. The next signal-caller to get reps would be Eli Holstein, but even he will probably not be playing quarterback late in the fourth quarter.

It is within the realm of possibility for Geer, the No. 3 quarterback, to receive a majority of the snaps Friday. This will be a rare opportunity for Geer to put his skills on film and show if he can be in consideration for starting opportunities in a year or two. Geer could also use this chance to find a starting job in the portal this offseason.

DE Devon Baxter

Baxter emerged as a fall camp darling, demonstrating great strength and advanced pass rush moves. However, he has yet to prove himself in a game. The Michigan transfer could see a career-high in snaps Friday, especially given that his compatriots are primarily graduate students who could use some rest. This may be Baxter's best chance to climb a spot or two on the depth chart.

WR Dylan Cope

With veterans likely sitting after a few drives, the door is wide open for the freshman Cope to showcase his talent. He has been extremely impressive for a true freshman receiver — but on a run-first team with several veteran receivers, targets are few and far between.