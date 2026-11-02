Winners and Losers From Virginia’s Incineration Against Wake Forest

Of the 31 losses during the Coach Tony Elliott era, none were more lopsided than Saturday's 51-7 decimation against Wake Forest. Virginia was outmatched in all key areas of play.

Loser: Virginia's coaching staff

Elliott continues to reiterate his support for Beau Pribula. The commitment is admirable, but at the same time, has lost Elliott a lot of support. Pribula has been solid statistically, but the game isn't played on paper. Football is played on grass.

Pribula hasn't led this team to consecutive wins since September. It is well past time to give Eli Holstein a chance, but this coaching staff continues to double down on Pribula. This is a sunk cost fallacy that reflects poorly on this staff.

On another note, both offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski were unable to adapt to what the Demon Deacons presented. All around, this was a mediocre performance by nearly every player and coach.

Winner: The backups

If there's any consolation moving forward, it is that 2027 auditions are underway. Underclassmen should be getting increased playing time moving forward. If this team falls behind into big deficits against North Carolina and Virginia Tech, then some freshmen should see action in rivalry games.

Injuries to the wide receivers and defensive backs have already opened vacancies for a bulk of the snaps — and now, poor play throughout the starting lineup should lead to more open snaps. Given that this starting lineup is in the midst of a 1-4 stretch, no one's starting status is safe.

Underclassmen like Xay Davis and Montino Williams have already played heavy snaps, but what about the likes of Dylan Cope, Derek Uran, Dallas Brannon, Dylan Biehl and Jack Rhodes? They could be in for some increased playing time.

However, not all of the talented reserves will be sticking around for 2027.

Loser: The 2027 roster

It looks likely that there will be a massive talent exodus this offseason. In addition to the dozen starters who will be out of eligibility, expect many returners to enter the transfer portal to join a winning program.

Will Virginia be able to generate a big treasure chest of alumni donations after this season? The answer might determine if the Cavaliers are able to have a winning record in 2027. Virginia is aiming to both preserve its talent and also sign some big fish in the portal. Both of those tasks will be difficult.