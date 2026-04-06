Virginia's Kymora Johnson Will Enter The Transfer Portal Days After UVA Coaching Change

With the change in leadership with Virginia's Women's Basketball, there have been a string of transfer portal entries and none may hurt next year's Cavaliers team more than the departure of Kymora Johnson. Johnson is entering the transfer portal and the Cavaliers top player will most likely not be in Charlottesville next season barring a change of heart whenever the new head coach is hired.

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer portal, source confirms to Wahoos247.



UVA first year guard Gabby White has also entered the portal. https://t.co/B9qoMi8blm pic.twitter.com/BDnfnLuhHH — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) April 6, 2026

Jhnson was named an All-America Honorable Mention by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), the association announced Thursday (April 2).

Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds in four NCAA tournament games to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as Virginia became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

For the season, Johnson was one of three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists along with Olivia Miles (TCU) and Liv McGill (Florida). Her 19.5 points per game led the team and ranked second in the ACC. She paced the Cavaliers in 24 games this season including 12 against ACC opponents.

She set a single-game program record with 10 three-pointers against Winthrop and went on to set the program’s single-season (103) and career (231) 3-point records as well. Her 41 points against Winthrop also marked the second-highest single-game total in program history and her career total of 1,725 points ranks ninth in program history.

Johnson led the ACC and ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division I averaging 5.9 assists per game. Her season total of 201 assists is tied with Sharnee Zoll for the sixth-highest season in program history and her career total of 558 ranks fourth at UVA. Johnson and Zoll are the only two Cavaliers to record three seasons with at least 170 assists over their careers.

Johnson has been named an All-America honorable mention for the second consecutive season and has also received first-team All-ACC honors in back-to-back campaigns.

Virginia announced in their brief press release on Saturday that a national search is underway to find the next basketball coach, but who will it be and will they be able to build on the success of this late season run? With multiple impact players hitting the portal, that is going to be a difficult challenge for whoever takes over as the head coach.

Stay tuned for the latest news.