2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest CBS Sports Mock Has Trio of Hokies land in intriguing spots
Last week, CBS Sports released their latest mock draft projections for teams that drafted in the top 10 of this year's draft. In that draft, the New York Jets were tipped to select former Hokie running back Bhayshul Tuten with the 186th pick.
Yesterday, CBS Sports released a seven-round mock draft for every team that drafted inside the top 20.
In yesterday's draft, three Hokies were drafted. Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylin Lane and Aeneas Peebles were selected.
Tuten was touted for two different teams. He was still slated to go the Jets with the 186th pick, however, the Miami Dolphins were projected to take Tuten much earlier in the fourth round with the 135th pick. Yet they were also projected to take former Hokie wide receiver Jaylin Lane even earlier in the fourth round with the 116th pick.
NFC West side the Arizona Cardinals were also projected to take a Virginia Tech product, however rather than Tuten or Lane, defesnive tackle Aeneas Peebles. The Cardinals are projected to take Peebles in the fourth rounds with the 115th pick.
Below is NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein's analysis on Tuten, Lane and Peebles.
Bhayshul Tuten
"If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value."
Aeneas Peebles
"Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes."
Jaylin Lane
"Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on."
