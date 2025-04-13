Former Virginia Tech Center Patrick Wessler Reveals Transfer Decision
Former Virginia Tech center Patrick Wessler has officially moved to another university. Wessler recently announced his official transfer to the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Wessler experienced increased minutes in his second year playing as a Hokie. Wessler tallied about four points, three rebounds, and around 63% from the field in all of his 31 games played. Wessler totaled double-digit points on three different occasions, including twice in ACC play against Miami and Duke. On the season, Wessler marked nearly 11 minutes a game during his redshirt sophomore season.
He is not the only former Hokie that has found his new home. Former Virginia Tech guard Jaydon Young announced that he is transferring to High Point.
The Hokies are remaking their roster this offseason and last weekend got a commitment from four-star transfer Amani Hansberry.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
