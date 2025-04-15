Virginia Tech Basketball reportedly adds another assistant to the staff
In a recent report thanks to 247Sports, Virginia Tech could be hiring another another assistant coach to continue a filling out of their staff.
According to the report, Hernandez "joined the West Virginia program in April of 2024 and has over a decade of coaching experience. While at West Virginia, he also served as the program's general manager where part of his duties included roster construction and NIL"
Hernandez has previous experience, as he spent the 2023-24 season as a director of player development for Oklahoma State. He was also an assistant coach at Fresno State and director of basketball operations for both VCU and LSU from 2016-22. Before that, Hernandez was director of player development at Wright State from 2015-16 and video coordinator at both Clemson and Utah State from 2010-15.
Hernandez posted a message earlier today on X.
"First I wanna give thanks to the creator for gifting me the opportunity to come to WVU. Special shout-out to Chester Frazier who helped me get thru this season. Much love to my dudes Javon Small, Eduardo Andre, Toby Okani, Jake, Buck, Amani, KJ, AB, and the rest of the boys for making this year special. Can’t forget my guys Truck Bryant and to the best managers in the country keep doing what you do!! Love those kids so much.
“I am forever blessed and thankful to the WVU family and community in Morgantown for embracing me as much as they have. Moving on is never easy but I promise the great fans of this state that your program is in great hands with Wren Baker and Ross Hodge at the helm.
“I will miss my hikes exploring this amazing state. Going to miss my guys at the gun range and will definitely miss my pretzels and late pizza runs. Thank you West Virginia for being uniquely and unapologetically you!!! Gonna miss you but hey I’ll only be four hours away…. ACC pretzels watch out here I come.”
Hernandez is tipped to be the second hire Virginia Tech makes from the West Virginia staff, as assistant coach Chester Frazier was added to the Hokie staff at the beginning of the month.
