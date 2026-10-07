ACC Power Rankings: Where does Virginia Tech sit following its 35-33 loss to Pitt?

In an eventful weekend for the ACC, only three undefeated teams remain, and three ACC teams (No. 4 Miami, No. 24 SMU, No. 25 Pitt) are ranked in this week's AP Poll. After an unimpressive 7-8 combined record in week five, here is where each team sits following five weeks of football:

17. Georgia Tech (0-3, 0-1 ACC)

Despite the open week, Georgia Tech remains at the bottom of the ACC standings. With the Yellow Jackets' only win coming against an FCS opponent, Mercer, confidence in this program is dwindling. On the bright side, junior quarterback Alberto Mendoza has improved in every game he's played. Georgia Tech hosts undefeated Duke this Saturday for a major opportunity to grab its first conference win.

16. Stanford (2-3, 1-3 ACC)

Stanford entered the season with one of the toughest conference schedules, and that was proven even further following a 57-3 crushing defeat at the hands of Wake Forest. Through the first five weeks, the Cardinal have played Miami, Duke and the Demon Deacons, with NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech and SMU still to go.

15. Boston College (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

Boston College has quietly played competitively in its last two games against upper-level ACC teams in Virginia Tech and SMU. The Eagles even out-gained the Mustangs 322-218 in the 25-16 loss, but were unable to put together scores. Boston College has a bye week before hosting undefeated Pitt on Oct. 17.

14. Syracuse (2-2, 0-2 ACC)

I mentioned in the last installation that Syracuse could be on upset watch at UConn, and in the second half, that looked to be accurate. With roughly four minutes left in the third quarter, the Orange held a 20-point lead; the Huskies proceeded to score 20 unanswered points to tie the game and send it to overtime, where Syracuse escaped with a converted two-point conversion.

13. California (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

Not much went right for Cal in its 39-31 loss to UNLV. In the loss, the Golden Bears' starting quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, exited in the second quarter due to a concussion. Despite the loss, backup Jackson Brousseau played quite well in the second half, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

12. Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Virginia racked up its first conference loss in the form of a 38-7 beatdown by Florida State. Although it is just the Cavaliers' first conference loss, the Seminoles outmatched them in a dominating fashion on both sides of the ball. Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels set the program record with five rushing touchdowns, while Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula passed for 168 yards on a 43% completion percentage.

11. North Carolina (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

The Tar Heels hosted No. 3 Notre Dame, and despite the loss, they battled tough before the Fighting Irish were able to wear them down late. The season could get out of hand for North Carolina quickly, as three of its next four opponents are currently undefeated.

10. Louisville (2-3, 1-2 ACC)

Louisville dropped its second consecutive conference game with a 31-28 loss to NC State. All three of the Cardinals' losses have been by just three points, but the hope surrounding this program making an ACC Championship Game is almost completely gone.

9. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC)

Clemson picked up another loss, but on the bright side, it was to ACC powerhouse Miami, who crushed the Tigers 41-13. In the loss, freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds threw for 295 yards and threw an interception.

8. NC State (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

NC State proved to be a competitive team when it wasn't making costly mistakes, with a major 31-28 win over Louisville. Quarterback CJ Bailey had a career-high 373 yards, while also throwing for two touchdowns in the win. A big test for the Wolfpack looms as they host Wake Forest this Saturday.

7. SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC)

Despite being ranked 24th in the country on the most recent AP Poll, SMU has looked less than appealing five weeks into the season. Coming off a 25-16 home win against Boston College, in which they were only able to amass 218 total yards on a measly 3.5 yards per play, is not ideal for a team placed among the nation's best. The Mustangs have an important stretch coming up after their bye week, with four of their next five games being at home.

6. Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC)

Wide left. A last-second potential go-ahead field goal from John Love soared just left to give Pitt a 35-33 Friday night victory in Lane Stadium against the Hokies. A four-turnover, eight-penalty game from Virginia Tech negated an otherwise impressive showing in Blacksburg, as the Hokies totaled nearly 500 total yards on nearly seven yards per play. Tech looks to get back on track with a road trip to Cal coming up on Saturday.

5. Florida State (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Ashton Daniels, with a school record five rushing touchdowns, pushed Florida State to a decisive 38-7 victory over the reigning ACC runner-up Virginia. The Seminoles controlled the game on both sides of the ball and made Cavalier quarterback Beau Pribula mostly ineffective. A tough stretch looms for Florida State as they have Louisville, Miami and Clemson in the sights.

4. Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

A bye week gave Duke more opportunity to prepare for struggling Georgia Tech, as the Blue Devils travel to Atlanta this weekend. Running backNate Sheppard seems to have a chance to further solidify his All-ACC case against a Yellow Jackets' defense that has struggled against the run so far this season.

3. Pitt (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

Pitt came into a hostile Lane Stadium and held on to beat Virginia Tech 35-33, despite losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to a torn ACL early in the third quarter. Heintschel's injury could hurt the Panthers' ceiling, as backup Holden Geriner has a mere 47 attempts in his five-year career.

2. Wake Forest (4-1, 2-1 ACC)

Wake Forest cruised through Stanford 57-3 and has gained an enormous amount of momentum following two consecutive ACC victories, including a road win against Louisville. In the dominating win, quarterback Gio Lopez totaled five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and 353 total yards.

1. Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

In what could have been a tough game against Clemson in Death Valley, Miami seemingly was unfazed as they won 41-13. The Hurricanes have a national championship contender roster, and they are rolling through the ACC. It will be tough for anyone to knock this team off.